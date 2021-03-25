U.S. microbiologists refer to limited SARS-CoV-2 mutations and need funding to stop new infections

The continuous tragedy of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirusIt seems relentless, causing the dreaded COVID-19 disease. As US microbiologists have pointed out, this has not only kneeled the world at an unprecedented pandemic rate, but it is still mutating and evolving, albeit at a slower pace.

As you can see, there are currently over 12 versions of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. Variant tracker From the New York Times, it may relate to us in different ways-some may provide extreme infectivity, others are less powerful. Given that it is nearly impossible to reach herd immunity, this diverse sequence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants may overwhelm us, but evidence is that these mutants are similar. It shows that it shows a combination of mutations. So, as I was initially afraid, it doesn’t seem to be dealing with a completely different version of the virus.

(Photo: Photo by Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images) South African patients are vaccinated to control the continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These microbiologists are currently investigating how SARS-CoV-2 changes and evolves as it is replicated and transmitted to humans. By using evolution, populations of different microorganisms starting from the same strain are grown using similar conditions for weeks and months. They are studying how antibiotic resistance changes and how infections endure. When they utilize different populations, microbiologists achieve “regeneration of the tape of life” that allows them to study the recurrence of this evolution and thereby determine how to predict it.

They observe patterns of convergent evolution. There, similar characteristics emerge from separate, independent strains, adapting to the same environment over time. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, we were able to find a convergence pattern from the entire genomic sequence of the virus from several patients. Most are one-time mutations that go extinct quickly, but others create new strains that recur as the virus replicates and infects more people. When the same part of the virus mutates in different samples around the world and recurs, this mutation probably encodes one indication that makes it possible. Duplicate and spread..

Proof of convergent evolution

With enhanced genomic surveillance of the coronavirus, the study identified evidence of convergent evolution. In the United States, seven genetically independent strains have been found to acquire mutations at specific points in the dreaded peplomer of the coronavirus. It is used by the virus to attach to human cells. This spike carries a sequence of linked amino acids with a mutation that occurs at position number 677. In the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is identified as the amino acid glutamine (Q).

In the 6 strains, Q mutated to another amino acid, histidine (H), which became 677H. In the seventh line, Q mutates to yet another amino acid, proline (P). All of these strains each have a mutation called S: 614G. This was the first and most prominent change in the virus, which was identified a few months ago and was very widely transmitted, and is now found in about 90% of all infections. Microbiologists have named these strains in the United States after common birds such as “Robin” and “Pelican.” This helps to distinguish and monitor them when they are named after the area in which they are found and to prevent possible prejudices.

Strains found outside the United States have also earned 677H, including large areas of Egypt, India, Denmark, and Macedonia. The new powerful variant, B.1.525, also has 677H, similar to the strain from B.1.1.7. The most annoying variant found.. The resulting global increase in S: 677 mutations and a five-fold growth in their prevalence indicate that these transformations increase the strength of the virus. S: 677 is presumed to be adjacent to a region of peplomer that helps and induces the virus to invade and infect human cells.

New adaptation of drop-in

This is certainly not the only example of SARS-CoV-2 convergence. Spike mutations at at least eight different positions are increasing worldwide, as seen in B.1.1.7 and other variants such as B.1.351, P.1, and P.3. Such mutants share a combination of mutations, especially at positions 18, 69-70, 417, 452, 501, 681, and a very nasty E.484.K mutation that avoids neutralizing antibodies. .. Many of these mutants are currently reported, and there are mutations that are specially defined to be useful for ongoing research and research. Given the potential for increased infectivity and avoidance of existing vaccines, media and government attention to this growing problem will certainly increase.

These discovered variants appear to be resampling the mutations found in other variants. Therefore, it can be inferred that the coronavirus has run out of new indications. However, this does not underestimate the fact that such evolution and mutations cease when herd immunity is initiated and restrictions are relaxed. Throughout history, we have learned that as infections increase, viruses evolve rapidly to circumvent barriers to infection. It should be kept in mind that as long as there are more infections, the more likely the mutation is, the more prosperous the mutation will be to help the virus survive and exist. This is why new infections should be stopped. The adaptation of such viruses is now changing what we know about convergent evolution.

Microbiologists are seeking new investment to develop an “early warning system” to identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens. To achieve this, surveillance and sequencing of the viral genome is important. The United States is currently investing in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from a new federal stimulus package that allows researchers to more frequently sequence and evaluate virus samples. This can be maintained by improving public health expertise and strengthening the research infrastructure to decipher gene mutations and identify the need for vaccine changes.

