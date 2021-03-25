Frequent eating of cooked meals away from home is associated with an increased risk of death

Is it time to throw away the takeaway?new Survey We found that eating out frequently was significantly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. The results of this study were published in the journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition published by Elsevier.

Eating out is a popular activity around the world, but there are few studies on its association with health outcomes. Researchers investigated the association between eating out and risk of death and concluded that eating out very often was significantly associated with an increased risk of death from all causes. This requires further investigation.

The USDA recently estimated that Americans’ daily energy intake from food away from home increased from 17% in 1977-1978 to 34% in 2011-2012. At the same time, the number of restaurants is steadily increasing, and sales in the food service industry are expected to increase significantly.

Although some restaurants offer high quality food, the quality of meals away from home, especially from fast food chains, is usually lower than that of home-cooked meals. It has become.

Evidence suggests that eating away from home tends to be high in energy density, fat, and sodium, but low in protective nutrients such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fiber and antioxidants. ..

“Although still limited, new evidence suggests that frequent eating out is associated with an increased risk of biomarkers for chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes and other chronic diseases.” And Senior Researcher Wei Bao, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

“But little is known about the link between eating away from home and the risk of death,” Bao added.

Researchers analyzed data from responses to questionnaires conducted during face-to-face household interviews with 35,084 adults aged 20 and over who participated in the 1999-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Respondents reported their eating habits, including how often they ate prepared meals away from home.

“We linked these records to mortality records up to December 31, 2015, focusing specifically on all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and cancer mortality,” said the Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health. Said Yang Doe, a candidate for medical doctor, who is the first author of. University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

During the 291,475 man-year follow-up, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer. Very often (more than twice a day) cooked meals away from home after adjusting for age, gender, race / ethnicity, socioeconomic status, diet and lifestyle factors, and mortality index. Hazard rate of mortality of participants who ate Those who rarely ate cooked meals away from home (less than one meal per week) had a mortality rate of 1.49 (95% CI 1.05 to 2.13) for all causes Cardiovascular mortality was 1.18 (95% CI 0.55-2.55), 1.67. (95 percent CI 0.87 to 3.21) Cancer mortality.

“Our findings from this large, nationally representative sample of adults in the United States show that frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home significantly increases the risk of death from all causes. It shows that it is relevant, “Commented Dr. Du.

“This is one of the first studies to quantify the association between eating out and mortality,” said Dr. Bao.

“Our findings, in line with previous studies, support that eating out frequently is associated with adverse health effects,” said Dr. Bao. May help future dietary guidelines that recommend reducing. “

“The message to take home is that frequent eating of cooked meals away from home may not be a healthy habit. Instead, people should prepare more meals at home. You should be encouraged to consider it, “the researchers concluded.

Further research is still needed to find out more about the association between eating out and death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and other chronic illnesses.

“It is important to note that the study design of this study examines the association between the frequency of meals prepared away from home and mortality. Consider preparing clients with healthy meals at home. While advising, a registered dietitian nutritionist can also focus on choosing from a restaurant menu that can be healthy. By reviewing the menus of frequently visited restaurants, you can develop a strategy tailored to each client. , You will be able to choose a healthy diet. ” Editor-in-chief of the Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, University of Iowa, Iowa, Iowa, and the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition.

