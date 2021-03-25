COVID-19 vaccine may not show sufficient antibody response in transplant recipients





The medical assistant prepares the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to the patient. Credit: Public domain image courtesy of US Department of Defense Lisa Ferdinando

When clinical trials were conducted to determine the immunogenicity (ability to elicit an immune response) of the first two vaccines marshalled against the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2, 1 One group was not included: people who received solids immunocompromised organ transplants and others (such as those with autoimmune diseases). Currently, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine are the first to see how immunocompromised people respond to the first dose of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, one of the two mRNA vaccines currently being administered worldwide. I investigated and tried to correct the injustice. Their findings, published on March 15, 2021, are: Journal of American Medical AssociationUnfortunately, only 17% produced detectable antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “This is in stark contrast to people with a healthy immune system who have been vaccinated, and almost all have adequate antibody protection against COVID-19,” said a surgeon at Johns Hopkins University. The lead author of the study, Brian Boyarski, MD, said. medicine. The study evaluated the vaccine immunogenicity response of 436 transplant recipients, but none had a pre-diagnosis of COVID-19 or tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibody. did.The· Median age At the age of 55.9, 61% were women. 52% received a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 48% received a single dose of the Moderna vaccine. The median time from transplantation for participants was 6.2 years. At a median of 20 days after the first dose of the vaccine, researchers reported that only 76 (17%) of the 436 participants had detectable antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Researchers also found that of the 76 transplant recipients, those under the age of 60 who were most likely to develop an antibody response were not taking antimetabolites for immunosuppression and were vaccinated with Moderna vaccine. I found out that he was a person. “Based on these observations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it needs to be renewed. New guidelines To warn immunocompromised individuals that vaccinated individuals may be susceptible to COVID-19 after vaccination, “said Dr. Dolly Segev, MD, senior author of the study. Jolly K., Professor of Surgical Epidemiology, Thomas Posevsky, and Organ Transplant Epidemiology Research Group, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, “People assume that vaccination means immunity, as the guidelines are currently written.” Segev states that future studies will define the immunogenic response of organs Transplant recipient And other immunocompromised patients after the second vaccination. Other studies include broader immunity, including characterization of immune cells that memorize SARS-CoV-2 and produce antibodies after vaccination, and characterization of immune cells that directly attack the virus in response to the presence of the virus. Investigate the effects of system profiling and assist in vaccination guidance. Strategy for this population. Studies show that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for organ transplant patients For more information:

Immunogenicity of a single dose of SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccine in Brian J. Boyarski and other solid organ transplant recipients, JAMA (2021). Immunogenicity of a single dose of SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccine in Brian J. Boyarski and other solid organ transplant recipients,(2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jama.2021.4385 Provided by

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Citation: COVID-19 vaccine is a transplant recipient (2021, 3) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-covid-vaccines-sufficient-antibody-response.html on March 25, 2021.

