Michigan’s COVID-19 case rate is 2nd worst in US as variants spread

Michigan now has the second highest COVID-19 case rate per capita in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday — the same day state health officials announced 4,454 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily total this year.

It comes as the Michigan Health and Hospital Association sounded alarms Wednesday that the state’s hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients — marking a 633% rise in hospitalizations since March 1 among people ages 30-39 and an 800% increase among those 40-49 years old.

Health officials suspect the growing case rates are driven by more transmissible strains of the virus, including B.1.1.7, or the United Kingdom variant, as well as outbreaks tied to schools and among student athletes.

Yet, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said there are no specific metrics state health officials or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are using to determine when to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as a third wave of coronavirus infections pummels the state.

“We continue to look at the numbers,” Khaldun told journalists Wednesday outside Ford Field, where she injected a few doses into arms at the state’s first federally operated mass vaccine clinic. “The governor is well aware of what the numbers look like. We continue to monitor … those data and make the appropriate policy decisions.”

Among the most important figures state leaders are watching are case rates, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are returning with positive results and hospitalizations, Khaldun said. But they’re keeping an eye another data point, too.

“I think it’s important to notice that we also have these vaccines; almost two-thirds of Michiganders over the age of 65 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which is a big deal. So we’ll continue to monitor.”

Hospitalizations are rising most among a younger group of people in the state than in previous surges. Those 30-49 — who do not have wide access to COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan — are being admitted to hospitals at a faster pace than those 80 and older, the hospital association reported.

More:Michigan and Detroit COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: Here’s who can get the shot

More:Michigan epidemiologist: New COVID-19 outbreaks tied to high school and youth sports

More:COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan surge 800% in March among people 40-49 years old

At this stage, people 30-49 are not eligible for vaccines in most parts of Michigan unless they have a qualifying underlying health condition or work in a profession that is considered essential.

“The correlation between high vaccination rates and lower hospitalization growth rates shows the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and how it protects from the risk of severe disease or hospitalization,” the MHA said in a statement.

“The data also indicates that, although older adults still have a higher risk of hospitalizations, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are younger than 40 years old has doubled (outpacing older adults), showing that adults of any age are vulnerable to complications from the disease.”

And people in that 30-49 age group also are most likely to be parents of school-age children, among whom the virus is spreading like wildfire.

Schools as outbreak source

The biggest source of outbreaks in Michigan right now is tied to K-12 schools, state data show, where the virus is taking hold and spreading among athletes and students, pushing many school districts that just reopened to in-person instruction to go close their doors and return to virtual learning.

Sixty three new school-associated COVID-19 outbreaks were reported this week in Michigan, adding to the 144 ongoing outbreaks.

Grosse Ile Township Schools Superintendent Joanne Lelekatch sent an email to parents Wednesday announcing Grosse Ile High School will switch to remote learning the rest of this week and may continue with virtual education after spring break because of the high number of cases and quarantined students.

“We anticipated that we may encounter positive COVID cases just as we had in our hybrid model,” Lelekatch wrote. “What was not anticipated was the number of positive cases that would result from winter sports practices, competitions, family transmission and the impact it would have on the number of students who would need to be quarantined.”

The school has 12 positive COVID-19 cases and 98 students in quarantine, in addition to a number of students being self-quarantined by parents, she said.

“Today, approximately 25% of students attended school in person. … We are preparing to adjust back to the hybrid model if necessary on Monday, April 5, 2021.”

Grosse Ile isn’t alone.

Eisenhower High School in Macomb County’s Shelby Township also returned to online learning after announcing 40 new cases and hundreds quarantining there.

Keith Elementary School in West Bloomfield did the same last week.

“We are concerned about the infection rate,” Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools, said Wednesday. “With spring break around the corner (next week), we are likely to use the week after spring break … for online learning and an opportunity for people to socially isolate and be tested negative before they come back to work.”

Vitti said the district also is preparing to launch a COVID-19 testing system for students and staff that would rely on saliva samples, rather than the more invasive nasal swabs.

More:Some Michigan schools return to remote learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Details are still being worked out, but random students would likely be asked to volunteer for the tests.

“A lot of this was in the works already, but I think it becomes more relevant now because of the increase in the infection rate,” he said. “This is not official. This is something that we’re considering.”

New recommendations from CDC

School districts are also grappling with CDC recommendations that suggest returning children to classrooms is safe and that 3 feet of distance between students is enough to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Wednesday that while it’s important to get as many students back to in-person learning as possible, “we need to watch the B.1.1.7 spread. We certainly don’t want schools to open and then re-close. The whole point is to keep schools open in the context of all the layered mitigation that we put forward through the recommendations.”

More:CDC says 3 feet of social distance is OK for students in schools

More:Michigan schools scramble to offer more in-person learning to qualify for COVID-19 relief

The agency’s recommendations, Walensky explained, were updated Friday and are more nuanced than simply recommending 3 feet of distance in all schools. In communities where there’s a high rate of transmission of COVID-19, high schools and middle schools should consider requiring the full 6 feet of distancing.

“It has a layered mitigation approach, and it has approach by different ranges of transmission,” she said. “So areas with high transmission, we are limiting what we’re recommending for in-person attendance in middle schools and high schools because of potential increased transmission for the older students.

“We believe, and the science suggests, that 3 feet versus 6 feet would be possible, is possible, and it is safe when all of the layered mitigation strategies that we have suggested and recommended are in place — so, 100% masking should be safe within all of your schools as long as you’re talking about the younger children.”

Khaldun said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its recommendations for social distancing in schools because of the high rate of spread of the virus.

“Six feet, that is really the gold standard that we hope that people will try to adhere to in the schools,” she said.

Some education leaders, however, say that with all students back to face-to-face instruction, 6 feet of distance is difficult to maintain.

“We’ll be hopeful at 3 feet,” George Heitsch, interim superintendent of Birmingham Public Schools, told the Free Press earlier this month as that district prepared to return to full days of instruction. “We really intend on 3 feet, but 6 feet is not possible with the volume of students.”

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools Superintendent Kenneth Gutman acknowledged that more students means less social distancing.

“There is a lot of controversy about what constitutes appropriate social distancing anymore,” Gutman said. “You see some saying 3 feet, some saying 4 feet, some saying 6 feet.”

Gutman said defending against COVID-19 spread is a layered approach that includes not only social distancing, but also masks, hand washing and other measures.

“Clearly, with more students in the building there will not be as much social distancing as there would be with fewer students in the building,” he said. “Let’s be transparent about that. It won’t be the same level.”

Watching and waiting

Hospital association spokesman John Karasinski said he is concerned about the rising case rates in Michigan and what this latest surge, but the MHA is not yet ready to press state health officials to make policy changes.

Instead, he told the Free Press: “We urge Michiganders to be more cautious when around those they don’t live with, whether it’s for school-based activities, church, social events or otherwise.

“We must continue to be vigilant about mask wearing and distancing, especially when indoors. As vaccine eligibility expands, we urge everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them — and not to let their guard down once they receive it.”

Michigan now has 988 known cases of the B.1.1.7 variant — the most of any state except Florida. This strain of the virus not only spreads about 50% more easily, but scientists also are investigating whether it also leads to more severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

In addition, health officials said Wednesday that the state also has confirmed two cases of the B.1.351 strain that originated in South Africa, and one case in Oakland County of the B.1.429 variant of concern that originated in California, which also are more transmissible.

The variants, they say, could be driving case numbers and hospitalizations.

Hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients statewide was at 72% on Monday, according to state health department data. Thirteen hospitals reported they were at capacity of 90% or more.

“While much of our health care workforce is vaccinated, caring for a third surge of COVID-19 patients is mentally and physically draining for all front-line caregivers,” said Brian Peters, the hospital association’s CEO.

“Failing to follow proven preventive measures is not only dangerous to our health but hurts our economy and delays when in-person activities such as returning to work can occur with minimal restrictions,” he said. “It will still take a few more months to vaccinate everyone, which is why we have to do everything in our power to slow the current growth. While you wait your turn for your safe and effective vaccine, mask up, practice social distancing and wash your hands.”

Khaldun said the state is nowhere near to approaching herd immunity yet. So far, 3.7 million shots have been administered, and 16.8% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows.

“We know that the virus is very present in our community in general,” she said. “So whether it’s a child who’s playing a sport, perhaps, or whether it’s someone else who gets it in the general community, it’s just present. And so it’s really, really important that people continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and socially distance until we get enough people vaccinated so we can reach that herd immunity.”

Beaumont Health announced Wednesday that it will reinstate visitor restrictions at all of its eight southeastern Michigan hospitals starting at 8 a.m. Thursday because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology for Beaumont Health, said he knows that people are tired of following COVID-19 public health guidelines, but urged people to do all they can to continue to do so.

“This is unfortunately becoming a familiar refrain for us here,” he said. “COVID-19 cases are now rising at a pretty alarming rate throughout Michigan and especially in southeast Michigan, and we at Beaumont Health are pretty concerned about the trend that we’re seeing.”

Free Press staff writer Kristi Tanner contributed to this report.

Contact Kristen Jordan Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.

Subscribe to the Free Press.