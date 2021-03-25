Allegheny Co. Health Department will provide vaccines to more people New registration tool – WPXI





Pittsburgh — Allegheny County COVID-19 cases are rising due to the surge in the region in preparation for a possible spring surge. The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Wednesday that it will accept and vaccinate anyone who meets the Pennsylvania Phase 1A criteria. According to the Health Department website That clinic Vaccine people aged 65 and over, and people aged 18-64 (16 for Pfizer vaccines) with the underlying health conditions of Phase 1A, including: cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down’s syndrome

Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplant or blood or bone marrow transplant, immunodeficiency, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immunomodulators (weakening of the immune system)

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30 kg / m2 or more

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg / m2)

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

smoking

Type 2 diabetes Introducing a new registration tool Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has announced that there is a new registration tool for people to sign up for vaccine reservations. The system will be reserved only at Vaccination site operated by Allegheny County Health Department, Not the entire county. “One of the challenges we’ve always had was the vaccine distribution and registration system,” said Fitzgerald. It will be released next week and you will be able to pre-register your reservations. You will then be notified which clinics you are eligible for the vaccine and which clinics you can get the vaccine. According to Fitzgerald, this will prevent you from signing up for unqualified appointments. There is a problem with the current system that is causing the appointment to be cancelled. Online booking schedules on the current system will end on Friday morning, and telephone bookings will end on Friday night. Details of the new registration system will be online early next week. [Here is how to stay informed about coronavirus updates from WPXI] Average age of drop cases On Wednesday, ACHD officials reported nearly 500 new cases in the county over the past 24 hours and 10 new deaths, including those in their 30s. “As we experienced last June, the median age of cases has declined by nearly a decade in the past few weeks and is now under the age of 30,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of ACHD. She said cases are increasing among young people, with cases decreasing significantly among people over the age of 65. Bogen said it was due to the fact that most older people have already been vaccinated. According to Bogen, the seven-day rolling positive rate in the county rose from 5.4% last week to 6%. The number of daily cases and daily hospitalizations are also increasing. She also said there were 33 confirmed cases of British variants in Allegheny County. Less than 1% of cases undergo genotyping, which determines which strain of COVID-19 made a person sick.

