Long COVID was a “very lonely place,” Kelly House, a 52-year-old long-haul carrier in North Carolina, told me. “What’s wrong with not getting over this?” House’s malaise and headaches that have plagued her since July came in the morning after she received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine on March 10. I retreated. “Finally there was good news,” she said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, long-haul carriers have overcome their illnesses and paved the way for researchers. The online support group has grown to thousands of members, who have led efforts to make them aware of their illness. When some long-haul carriers first began reporting that the vaccine appeared to hide their symptoms, others were in a hurry to immortalize those stories in the data. One patient led SurveyRespondents among 345 long-haul carriers (mostly in the UK) who said they were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago, run by filmmaker Gez Medinger. About one-third of them improved their symptoms. About one-fifth of the participants felt sick and half remained unchanged. Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, a long COVID support group, told me similar results from a survey of her group tracking and counting the symptoms of about 850 vaccinated long-haul carriers. Told. Declined after vaccination. (Another 45% said their symptoms did not change and 15% said they worsened.) Another support group, Body Politic’s Hannah Davis, has collected similar reports. The mood of the past few weeks has begun to fall towards cautious buoyancy as the story gradually came in, as some long-haul carriers told me, the two aren’t exactly the same. Jean Bratman, 62, of Maryland, was first vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in January after spending 10 months with fatigue, chest pain, congestion, shortness of breath, and a burning sensation. The week after the shot, she took her first walk in three months. Seven weeks after her second vaccination, she is completely vaccinated. And for the first time in a year, “I feel almost normal and almost asymptomatic,” she said. “Great.” In Seattle, 54-year-old Anne McCloskey rediscovered the taste of oranges and sushi after completing a full course of Modana vaccines in February. Shot eliminated her insomnia, heart problems, and cognitive problems that caused her to forget her son’s birthday. The long COVID “feels like someone put weight on me and sank me like an anchor,” McCloskey told me. She was finally released. Read: Unravel the mystery of a long COVID

