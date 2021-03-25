7 signs and symptoms that should not be ignored





ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that generally affects children. In some cases, it can also affect adults. Read here to find out about the symptoms of ADHD in adults.

Adult ADHD can make it difficult to focus and pay attention

highlight ADHD stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder It generally affects children, but adults can also be in this condition Seek help from a specialist to manage the symptoms of ADHD Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a condition that makes it difficult for a child to pay attention. Children with ADHD exhibit hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. This condition is usually associated with children, but adults can also suffer from ADHD. Adult ADHD begins in childhood and continues thereafter. That means that adults with ADHD had it as a child. ADHD can interfere with day-to-day activities and affect relationships, school / workplace performance, and more. Many are unaware of the symptoms of adult ADHD. Recognizing symptoms on time is important for seeking medical help. Adult ADHD: Knowing the signs and symptoms 1.1. Loss of focus-Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to concentrate. It can easily be distracting during a task or conversation. 2.2. confusion-There may be problems with organizing. This can make your daily tasks a little more difficult. Read again: How to deal with adult ADHD (attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder) 3.3. Inadequate time management-Not completing tasks on time, appearing late, ignoring work, or poor planning can be a sign of adult ADHD. 4.4. Restlessness-This is one of the common signs of ADHD in children as well as adults. Adults with ADHD have difficulty relaxing and are often nervous and tired. Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to rest in one place

Photo courtesy of iStock 5.5. Oblivion-It’s normal to forget it once in a while. However, people with ADHD may experience it frequently. They may miss important events. Hearing and distracting behavior can also cause this symptomatology. 6.6. Impulsive behavior-Impulsivity is another common symptom of ADHD. It can affect a person’s social behavior. Read again: ADHD in children: 10 common symptoms 7. low self-esteem-People with ADHD can build a negative self-image. Inability to carry out activities efficiently and poor relationships can reduce self-esteem. When to see a doctor If any of the above symptoms interfere with your daily routine, you should see a doctor. Read again: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: What is ADHD? Know the challenges related to ADHD processing Adults with ADHD need appropriate support to manage this condition. Your doctor may suggest several treatments to control these symptoms. It is also advisable to follow a healthy lifestyle that includes a proper sleep schedule and managed stress. Also, eat a balanced diet. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.





