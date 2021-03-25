No new COVID-19 people died in Green County last week





For the first time in 35 weeks (about 9 months), no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Green County. Health officials say the last time Green County went for a week without any new deaths returned to early July last year. 422 people in Green County died of COVID-19. Press release Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraged to announce for the first time in 35 weeks Zero new COVID-19 deaths Among the residents of Green County last week. No new deaths were reported to the Department of Health during the reporting period from March 17 to 23. The last period of time without reporting new deaths was July 9-22, 2020. “This is the long-awaited news that our community should be encouraged,” said Deputy Director of Health Katie Towns. “We want to credit people who have played their part in saving lives, including vaccinated individuals or individuals in line to get vaccinated. The community relies on each of us to ensure that this zero-death trend continues, especially when disease variants are skyrocketing in other states. We are in the right direction. I’m heading, but I can’t relax my vigilance. “ Since March 23, 2020, a total of 422 Green County residents have died from COVID-19. To commemorate the first anniversary of the first loss of our community, some of those families lost a shared story of remorse and memory in honor of their loved ones. You can see a record of their message to our community here: https://cityview.springfieldmo.gov/covid-19-update-march-23-2021/ “These families have courageously stood in front of our community to honor their parents, grandparents and spouses. We can put an end to this virus so that we can put an end to it. In addition to being vaccinated, we need to wear masks and keep an eye on the distance until the community is healed. We approach the finish line and continue to act. And it’s our duty to finish strongly, “Towns added. COVID-19 Living Memorial The Department of Health is committed to helping those left behind, remembering each life lost in COVID-19. COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of their loved ones. The monument can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov / COVID memorial We are all part of prevention It is important that all of us be vigilant and follow basic precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This includes vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine. Please wear a mask

Look at your distance

Please wash your hands

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn

Stay home if sick

Restrict exchanges and social gatherings

Minimize travel For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including how to register, please visit: health.springfieldmo.gov / COVIDvaccine COVID-19 in our community A total of 28,211 cases have been reported in Green County. So far, 672 COVID-19 cases have been reported in March. Last week, 113 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department of Health. The 7-day average for new cases is 21.

