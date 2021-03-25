A COVID vaccine survey found that most Louisville residents want a vaccine





While the study received widespread interest in COVID-19 vaccination, it also highlighted the gap in access and trust between minority populations.

Louisville, Kentucky — University of Louisville Christinely Brown Institute for Environmental Studies Joint immunity project, Jefferson County respondents found that 91% chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nonetheless, the study also highlighted known disparities in access and confidence in vaccines among minority populations. "We wanted to better understand which residents have access to the vaccine and their attitude towards the vaccine," said Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, director of the UofL Brown Institute for Environmental Studies. "This information not only improves the fairness of vaccine availability, but also helps us understand the reasons behind vaccine repellent in the community, so outreach for random community testing of the virus. Incorporated an opportunity to investigate. " Approximately 36,000 letters were sent to individuals in Jefferson County, inviting them to participate in an online survey. According to the researchers, 1,296 people responded. Researchers acknowledged that participation was not entirely representative of the county as a whole. Although 44% were over 60 years old, 61% were female, and 84% were white, there is still important insights gathered about current attitudes towards vaccination and can be addressed for hesitant individuals. concern. The majority said they would be vaccinated with COVID-19, and more than 90% of respondents said they had not yet been vaccinated. This means that there are many people who have not been vaccinated yet but are planning to be vaccinated. Minorities were slightly overestimated among those who said they would not be vaccinated. 8% of minority respondents were 3% of white respondents. The survey identified some important concerns that could be addressed in response to this disparity. For example, minority participants are less likely to know where and how to apply for a vaccine reservation. Vaccines are available for free, but more than half say they are concerned about "costs." Relation: COVID-19 reveals inequality dating back to the Red Lining era Vaccine hesitage respondents also said they were concerned about the safety and side effects of the vaccine. However, some have said that celebrity endorsements, religious donations, and seeing friends and family vaccinated will help them feel more comfortable. "Obtaining information on how to obtain vaccines remains a burden, and solutions to this problem will help to distribute vaccines more equitably," said UofL School of Medicine, an assistant professor and collaborative immunization project. Important Note: The demographic bias of respondents to the survey roughly tracks the demographic bias of vaccination across Kentucky to date. So far, white residents, women, and the elderly are more likely to be vaccinated.







