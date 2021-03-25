In rare cases, people can get a COVID after vaccination-Consumer Health News





Thursday, March 25, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Very rarely, new studies show that even vaccinated people can get infected with COVID-19. When examining vaccinated health care workers on two campuses at the University of California, researchers found a small number of people who were tested positive for the virus. The findings highlight the need to keep wearing masks and stay socially distant, the researchers said. “Daily compulsory symptom screening of healthcare professionals, patients and visitors and high testing capabilities at both UC San Diego Health and UCLA Health identify symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in our healthcare professionals I was able to do it, “said researcher Dr. Joselin Keener. She is an Infectious Disease Fellow at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine. “Furthermore, we were able to explain the infection rate in a real-life scenario where vaccine deployment was consistent with a surge in infection. Overall positive rates were low among fully vaccinated health workers, and these “Vaccine,” she said in a school news release. For this study, Keener’s team pooled data from healthcare professionals who received either the Pfizer vaccine or the modelna vaccine between December 16, 2020 and February 9, 2021. The initial dose exceeded 36,600 and more than 28,000 were completely vaccinated (2 doses). ). Of those vaccinated, 379 were positive at least 1 day after vaccination, with the most (71%) being positive within the first 2 weeks after the first dose of the vaccine. However, 37 workers were tested positive after receiving two doses that seemed to have maximum protection. Researchers estimated that the absolute risk of a positive COVID-19 after vaccination was about 1% in health care workers, higher than the risk seen in clinical trials not limited to health care workers. “There are several possible explanations for this increased risk,” said researcher Dr. Lucy Horton. Horton is an associate professor of infectious diseases and public health at the UCSD School of Medicine worldwide. “First, the health care workers surveyed can undergo regular asymptomatic and symptomatic tests,” she explained. “Second, there was a regional surge in infectious diseases that overlapped with vaccination campaigns during this period. Third, there are differences in health care demographics compared to participants in vaccine clinical trials. Healthcare workers are young and have a high overall risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in their communities. “ Increased infection rates are associated with behaviors that increase the risk of exposure, such as going to restaurants and bars without masking or physical distance. Infection was rare 14 days after the second dose. “This suggests that the efficacy of these vaccines is maintained outside the study environment,” the researchers reported. However, the risk is not zero. Dr. Francesca Triani, a researcher and professor of clinical medicine at the University of California, San Diego, said: Immunity is widely achieved. ” The report was published on March 23 New England Journal of Medicine.. For more information For more information on COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Source: University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, News Release, March 23, 2021

