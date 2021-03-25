People infected with diseases in the blood given by the NHS to get the help of thousands

Victims of contaminated blood scandals in Wales receive thousands of pounds on additional payments.

About 5,000 people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C Contaminated blood products Introduced by blood transfusions and other treatments in the 1970s and 1980s.

Estimated Welsh 200 people Called “the worst therapeutic disaster in NHS history,” it was affected, killing 70 of them.

This was due to the NHS purchasing blood from a US supplier that used donors, including prison inmates.

Over 1,000 people have died across the UK, including hemophiliacs and women who need blood transfusions after childbirth, but those who live with debilitating illnesses and health problems associated with the infection have died. There are hundreds of people.

In 2019, Theresa May’s £ 29 million fund targeted only British patients, revealing fewer victims in Wales than British victims.

Now, after years of controversy, HM Treasury has announced that it will fund many changes to the four UK schemes.

It’s welcomed by activists and victims, but one Welsh charity says it’s not well advanced.

Regular payments to Welsh victims will be raised to the rates currently paid in England and Scotland.

The bereaved family will receive the same amount of money as the beneficiaries in the first year and will be 75% in the second and subsequent years, depending on their position in Scotland.

Both dates back to 2019.

It’s seen as a step in the right direction, but hemophilia Wales says it’s not going well enough.

Campaigners want a model similar to that used in Ireland. In this model, there is a formal compensation system as well as an annual payment.

It is accessible to more people, including parents whose children have died after infection.

Lynn Kelly of Hemophilia Wales said: Permanent solution. “

Investigation into the scandal is underway, and Ms. Kelly said the conclusion scheduled for 2022 is awaited.

The Irish compensation system allows for annual or lump sum payments, giving a wider range of recipients.

“The Irish model was what we were looking for from the beginning. The adjustments the government made to this plan today are moving in the right direction and are clearly positive as some people are living in real difficulty. But that’s not the case. ”Includes the entire community, for example, parents who have lost their children. “

The amount available to people with hepatitis C in stage 1 will increase from £ 20,000 to £ 50,000 and an additional £ 20,000 will be paid if the condition progresses to stage 2.

The total lump sum paid to hepatitis C beneficiaries remains at £ 70,000, dating back to April 2017.

The £ 80,500 lump sum payment for HIV has been modified for the UK and dates back to April 2017.

People also receive payments for winter fuel.

In Wales, victims and their families will have access to psychological support schemes from 2019, which are now being rolled out in all other countries.

“Infected blood scandals are a dark chapter in the history of the NHS and have had devastating and long-term consequences for many,” said Health Minister Manuel Göttching.

“The UK Government has long refused to accept responsibility for victims and has corrected the gap between the various support schemes available to people. We are pleased that this gap has been closed.”