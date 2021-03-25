43 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death confirmed at Simcoe Muskoka-Barry





Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 43 new ones Coronavirus There were cases and one additional COVID-19-related death on Thursday, bringing the total number of local cases, including 196 deaths, to 7,414. Rural public health has also identified cases of 24 new variants, with a total of 1,101 rural cases, of which 215 are active cases. read more: Adults over 70 and the rest of the healthcare professionals can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Simcoma Scoca On Wednesday, 3,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region, bringing the total dose to 77,340. Of the new cases on Thursday, 20 occurred in Barry, 7 in Bradford, and 6 in Innisfil. The remaining new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, New Tecamses, Orillia, Oromedonte and Severn. The story continues under the ad Of the new cases, 14 were the result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, 8 were community-acquired, 4 were outbreak-related, and the rest were all under investigation.









To date, cases in 306 regions have been tested positive for the first COVID-19 B.1.1.7 mutant found in the UK, and 9 have been first found in Brazil P.1 Tested positive for mutants. In addition, some people tested positive for the first B.1.351 variant found in South Africa. Trend story Prince Harry gets his first job after quitting the royal business

Huge ships stuck in the Suez Canal continue to harm the world’s shipping Meanwhile, 785 people are awaiting tests to screen positive for the coronavirus variant of concern and determine the exact strain. Of the total of 7,414 COVID-19 cases in the region, 91% (6,740) have recovered and 22 are currently hospitalized. read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths The story continues under the ad In addition, there are currently 13 outbreaks in this area. 5 workplaces, 5 educational environments, 1 community environment, 1 collective environment, 1 facility environment. On Thursday, Ontario recorded 2,380 new cases of coronavirus, but officials said the number was overvalued by about 280 to catch up with the data. The state’s total is currently 336,070, including 7,280 dead.









