Health
Processed foods related to heart disease
Excessive amounts of processed foods are a risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease. New research It claims to add to the body of evidence outlining the effects of a poor diet on heart health.
Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, this study examined a sample of more than 3,000 adults without cardiovascular disease (CVD), focusing on lifestyle and habit-related dietary patterns.
Researchers then cross-referenced these with mortality data related to CVD incidence to look for a relationship between processed food intake and CVD with potential mortality.
The results show that the higher the consumption of processed foods, the higher the risk of CVD cases and death. Specifically, each daily addition of processed foods increases the risk of severe heart disease by 7%.
Common examples of processed foods include breakfast cereals, protein bars, and industry-produced bread. This includes foods that are generally sold as “healthy.”
Fortunately, CVD events related to the consumption of processed foods are preventable.
“Consumption of super-processed foods accounts for more than half of the daily calories of the average American diet and is consumed more and more around the world. Poor diet is a major modifiable risk factor for heart disease Therefore, it represents an important goal of preventive efforts. ” Said Philippa Jul, a faculty fellow and lead author of the study at New York University’s School of Public Health.
In addition to heart disease, the sample reported that 5.8% of participants had diabetes and 19% had hypertension. Both of these illnesses were higher among participants who consumed large amounts of ultra-processed foods.
The average age of the 3,000 volunteers in the sample population was 53.5 years, with female participants making up more than half of the sample.
The authors of the report propose to tax some processed foods, such as sodas with sugar additives, and revise the national dietary guidelines to emphasize all foods as two solutions.
“We must also implement policies to increase the availability, accessibility and affordability of nutritious, minimally processed foods, especially in disadvantaged people.” The summary of the report is stated. “At the clinical level, we need to step up our personalized nutritional counseling efforts to adopt a sustainable, heart-friendly diet.”
