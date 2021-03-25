16 new coronavirus cases reported in Deerfield this week





Deerfield, Illinois — Like all other municipalities in Illinois, Deerfield Village has handled its own data points on the coronavirus. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, 1,795 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Deerfield since the outbreak began. This is an increase of 16 cases from the previous report of the March 19 patch. For further comparison, there was an increase of 15 cases between March 12-19 and 30 cases between March 5-12.

The Lake County Health Department reports that there were 56,158 confirmed cases in Lake County. This is an increase of 443 cases from March 19th. Further comparison, there was an increase of 456 between March 12th and 19th. In addition, 947 people have died, an increase of 2 people since March 19. For further comparison, the number increased by 3 from March 12th to 19th. Lake County’s recovery rate from the coronavirus is currently 98.2 percent. A recovered case is defined as a person whose first positive sample collection date exceeds 42 days and has not expired. Recovery rate is calculated as the number of recovered cases divided by the total number of recovered cases and the total number of dead cases.

Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Cases range in age from less than 1 year to over 100 years. Within the last 24 hours, the laboratory has reported 79,381 samples, for a total of 19,805,516 samples. As of last night, 1,261 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. The preliminary 7-day state-wide positive rate for cases as a percentage of all tests from March 17-23, 2021 is 2.8%. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from March 17 to 23, 2021 is 3.1%.

Healthcare providers in Illinois, including Chicago, received a total of 5,853,915 vaccines. In addition, a total of approximately 414,900 doses have been allocated to the federal pharmacy partnership program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total dose in Illinois to 6,268,815. By midnight last night, Illinois had a total of 5,036,364 vaccines, of which 363,711 were for long-term care. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 97,680 doses. Yesterday, 107,219 doses were reported to have been given in Illinois. For more information on how to get the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, Visit the patch information page.

The Illinois Public Health Service reports that as of Friday, 55,684 people had been tested across Deerfield (zip code 60015). This shows an increase of 6,455 tests from March 19th. For further comparison, there was an increase of 3,027 tests between March 12th and 19th. According to Cook County Medical Inspectors, COVID-19 has killed 30 people in the Cook County section of Deerfield since April 6. The latest death was on February 20th. The breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths by date in Deerfield is as follows: 2020 April — 4 in total 4/6 (1), 4/13 (1), 4/18 (1), 4/29 (1) May — 4 in total 5/12 (1), 5/19 (2), 5/28 (1) June — 1 in total July — 1 in total August and September — None October — 2 in total November — 8 in total 11/2 (1), 11/3 (2), 11/4 (1), 11/9 (1), 11/11 (1), 11/13 (1), 11/20 (1) December — 4 in total 12/1 (1), 12/18 (1), 12/22 (1), 12/30 (1) 2021 January-4 total 1/4 (1), 1/9 (1), 1/20 (1), 1/22 (1) February — total 2 According to the Inspector General, the age breakdown of the 30 deaths is 80 years or older (18 years), 70 to 79 years (6 years), 60 to 69 years (3 years), 50 to 59 years (1). Years old), 40 to 49 years old (2 years old). Fully vaccinated Illinois can gather masklessly with each other As of Thursday, there were 98 coronavirus-related cases in the Cook County portion of Deerfield, according to the Cook County Public Health Department. The Illinois Public Health Service has confirmed 4,033 cases of coronavirus in a Lake County care facility and reported 534 deaths. This shows an increase in 29 cases and 13 deaths from the previous report on March 19. In the past, since the patch tracked these numbers, IDPH temporarily removed three cases and deaths and later included them again. date. The breakdown of cases and deaths at some of these facilities in Deerfield is as follows: Deerfield White Hole — 67, 3 (closed) / 35, 2 (open) These numbers include both long-term care facility residents and employees. Relation: Illinois criticizes slow vaccinations in nursing homes stay Patch in!!

