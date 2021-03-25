University of Utah researchers studying the potential of COVID-19 treatment





People are vaccinated, but researchers say effective treatment can help save lives or deal with vaccine-resistant mutants in the meantime. (Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Entrance to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Researchers in the United States are enrolling patients with COVID-19 in new studies of potential treatments.

Antidepressants decades ago may prevent the coronavirus from causing serious illness. The University of Utah is enrolling patients in a study to see if it works. Fluvoxamine was an early selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor developed in the 1980s and is a common type of antidepressant similar to Prozac and Zoloft. However, infectious disease professor Dr. Adam Spivak said Thursday, “There are many studies suggesting that it acts as a very powerful anti-inflammatory agent.” This is important because serious cases of COVID-19 are likely to be associated with inflammation caused by an uncontrolled immune response caused by the virus. For the past year, researchers have been testing anti-inflammatory drugs, from ibuprofen to the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. “We have all the anti-inflammatory drugs on the shelves, from motrin and Tylenol to drugs used for certain cancers,” says Spivak. “There was a very rapid series of trials examining various anti-inflammatory drugs to combat severe COVID.” So far, only one of these drugs, a steroid called dexamethasone, is “actually functioning” and is recommended by the CDC for the treatment of coronavirus. However, in the fall, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis completed their first trial with fluvoxamine, and compared to 8% of coronavirus patients who took placebo, any patient who took fluvoxamine in the hospital. Spivak said he found that he didn’t need care. “There are many studies suggesting that it acts as a very powerful anti-inflammatory agent,” Spivak said. The drug has the same cellular mechanism as hydroxychloroquine, and was touted by then-President Donald Trump as a “miracle” treatment early in the pandemic, but later ineffective and probably dangerous to treat coronavirus. Was shown to be. Fluvoxamine is about 20 times more potent than hydroxychloroquine in its cellular mechanism, Spivak said. Currently, the United States is working with the University of Washington Enroll patients with Utah coronavirus in follow-up studies.. Researchers are looking for people who have recently been positive for COVID-19, have symptoms within 6 days, are at risk of serious illness, and have not been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. Spivak acknowledged that with increased vaccination and fewer cases, effective treatments for coronavirus may appear to be a bit behind the game. However, he said it was important that the virus was still spread and mutated and that potential vaccine-resistant variants were ready. “People are still getting COVIDs, and they are still getting COVIDs until enough people are vaccinated,” he said.

