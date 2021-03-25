Health
CentraCare sees several cases of COVID-19 reinfection every week
Orlando, Florida. – As the race to vaccinate Florida citizens continues, health leaders in Central Florida warn that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may still be infected again.
Dr. Tim Hendrix, Medical Director of AdventHealth CentraCare, attended a hospital morning briefing on Thursday and said that even if he was infected with COVID-19 and recovered, he could be re-infected.
He said he was watching it happen in Central Florida.
“We see people re-infected with COVID-19. People infected in the fall have about 5-7 cases a week in Centracare,” Hendrix said. ..
According to Hendrix, the immunity gained after recovering from the coronavirus is not enough to completely prevent reinfection.
“We have some immunity, but we shouldn’t rely on it because it’s not necessarily due to a natural infection,” Hendrix said.
Dr. Michael Ten, an associate professor and virologist at USF Health in Tampa, said the first cases of reinfection in the world began to occur last spring. He said we might never know how many cases of reinfection there are in the state.
“Obviously, there needs to be a reinfection that people don’t know about. It’s no exaggeration to say that there are a certain number of people who are reinfected with a detectable virus,” Teng said.
News 6 asked the Florida Department of Health if they were tracking reinfections, but did not respond.
Ten said that when someone re-infected, they often had fewer symptoms, but they could also have more severe symptoms. He said some people might not even know they were infected again.
“The problem with that isn’t that,’Oh, you’re not sick’. You’re making a virus now and you can infect someone else,” Teng said. It was.
According to Ten, people who have recovered from COVID-19 have innate immunity, but it does not act as a shield to prevent infection again.
“Immune power means that you can get infected again, but then it appears a second time faster,” Ten said. “So you are still infected, but then the immune system appears faster to take care of the infection.”
Teng adds that there are still many unknowns about the coronavirus. He said people should not rely on innate immunity and should be vaccinated.
“What we don’t know is what it takes to be re-infected among those who have been infected before. Is it an immune response or is it something else? I don’t know, so what we really want to do is provide everyone with the best possible immunity, “says Teng.
Hendrix agrees that if you are infected with COVID-19, you will need to be vaccinated.
“If you get infected, get the vaccine when it’s available. Don’t rely on it,” Hendrix said.
