Hays Med does not report COVID-19 inpatients

The University of Kansas Health System reported a “big milestone” on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Hays Med had no COVID-19 inpatients in either active or convalescent periods.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in the University of Kansas Health System is stable today after yesterday’s surge. 14 people with the active virus are being treated, down from 16 yesterday. Three of those patients are in the ICU as they were yesterday. Two of those patients are using ventilators as they were yesterday. The other 18 patients are still hospitalized for COVID-19, but are out of the acute infection stage as they were yesterday. This is a total of 32 patients, down from 34 yesterday. HaysMed is a major milestone today as it reports zero COVID-19 patients active or recovering. According to doctors, the potential impact of the Spring Break party spreading COVID-19 will not be known until early April.

Today’s Morning Media Update updates the long-distance clinic. Dr. Keith Sale, Vice President of the Outpatient Department, and Dr. Jennifer Woodward, a successful family medicine physician in COVID-19 patients who manage their illness by monitoring oxygen levels at home, have joined. .. She explained how it works and what it means for the patient.

Before jumping into today’s topic, doctors discussed some important issues. Doctors are becoming very nervous as more states consider deregulation. They point out that the number of COVID-19 is increasing in 22 states, and with so few vaccinated people, mitigating now is like tinkering with a ball on a one-yard line. I warned that. They urge the government to wait another 4-6 weeks when far more people will be vaccinated.

They also discussed the latest with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Earlier this week, regulators discovered that the company did not provide up-to-date data for evaluation. The company acknowledged the error and resubmitted the latest data, but the panel said it still looks very good with a 76% efficacy rate on the double-dose regimen. Doctors reminded us that the FDA is widely held as the strictest certification body for new drugs and that the world will figure out what it does with the AstraZeneca vaccine. They hope that the company’s stumbling blocks will not interfere with the approval of good drugs.

Another item that has caused a lot of conversation is the story of Topika, who says a woman’s obituary died suddenly in response to the COVID-19 vaccine. All panelists expressed sympathy and said that any death was tragic. They say they certainly don’t know enough about a woman’s medical history, but say most obituaries are written by family members rather than medical professionals, and that it’s hard to believe that inspectors cite vaccines as the cause. Death certificate death. They said the CDC was constantly monitoring the response of the vaccine and did not report any deaths from the vaccine. They say COVID-19 killed millions, but the vaccine will save billions.

Dr. Sale said the long-distance clinics in the healthcare system have been working very well for their patients for some time and are ready to start accepting patients from the general public. It was. He says it’s important to get a referral from your GP. He says the clinic is for people who are still experiencing symptoms 6 months after COVID-19, which is about 20-30 percent of sick people. Typical symptoms are loss of taste and smell, malaise, shortness of breath, and brain fog. He added that the loss of taste and smell due to the virus is not new and has long been the focus of attention in other non-COVID diseases. The clinic offers many specialists to help with these symptoms that are unique to each patient.

Dr. Woodward has referred many of her patients to long-distance clinics, which has been very helpful to them. She says that in addition to physical symptoms, many also have anxiety and depression. She explains why patients are eligible for referrals and states that it is important to constantly monitor the oxygen levels of many patients. Therefore, those who meet high-risk criteria will be provided with a home surveillance device called a pulse oximeter and an app for reporting daily oxygen levels. She says it’s important to let patients know that they are being helped.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, MD, Medical Director of Health Systems, University of Kansas Health System, remembers that for many with these post-acute symptoms, it’s not just about waking up with pain every day. Said that. He has seen many long-distance patients, and their symptoms often affect the quality of their daily lives. That’s why it’s so important to take advantage of this multi-specialty clinic to help each patient deal with their own unique problems and return to normal life, he says. He also advised anyone who wanted to fly two weeks after the first dose of the vaccine. He says that after 12 days you will start to get some protection, but not the full protection of the two doses. He says it’s important to keep masks and eye protection on during flight and at the airport.

Dr. Steve Stites, MD, Chief Medical Officer, University of Kansas Health Systems, is on a week-long vacation. He said he might check in from time to time as Dr. Hawkinson did last summer. He said he keeps in mind that there is no perfect cure or virus for this. But he begs us to look at the data, believe in faith, hope, and science, overcome this pandemic, and allow us to return to a new normal state. He says it will be much better than in the past year, but adds that we must all be vaccinated and continue to observe the pillars of infection prevention.