British variant of COVID-19 detected in Douglas County





Health officials in Kansas City, Missouri-Douglas County announced Thursday that a COVID-19 mutant was detected in a new case. The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department said one new case of the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly referred to as the British variant, was detected in the United Kingdom. “This is the first of its types to be identified in the county, out of a total of about 30 in Kansas in recent weeks,” said the Department of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Over 7,500 cases of British variants Detected in the United States as of Tuesday. The Douglas County case was related to travel. “This variant spreads easier and faster than other variants.” CDC said in February .. “In January 2021, British experts reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants, but to confirm this finding. Needs more research. “ It is unclear whether current vaccines are just as effective against new mutants, including the COVID-19 mutation that occurred in South Africa and Brazil. New variants have also been detected in California and New York. According to the Mayo Clinic .. Douglas County health officials have urged continued vigilance to protect against COVID-19 as the pandemic continues, including increased social distance, wearing face masks, restricting social gatherings, and frequent hand washing. “We’re currently infected with the virus in other parts of the country, so we don’t want to disappoint our guards, so we continue to succeed in keeping numbers in Douglas County.” LMH Health’s infectious disease specialist. Dr. Jennifer Schlimshire said in a statement. “Thankfully, it’s important not to be complacent, even if more and more people in our community, especially those at highest risk of death or hospitalization, are vaccinated. , I can’t give up. “ Kansas has entered Phases 3 and 4 Monday’s COVID-19 vaccination plan For Douglas County .. “The approved vaccine provides protection from hospitalization and viral death, so it qualifies Douglas County,” said Dr. Thomas Marcherino, a local health officer in Douglas County, in a statement. We encourage all residents of the city to be vaccinated when it is their turn. “ British variants Detected throughout Missouri In wastewater samples, however, it is not considered prevalent.

