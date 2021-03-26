The state is competing to open the vaccine to the general public. WI will be held on May 1st

Governor Evers states that anyone over the age of 16 will be vaccinated by May 1.

It was the deadline that the president instructed the state to promise. But that deadline is spurring competition among more and more states to make shots available much faster.

More than 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services opened its qualifications to people over the age of 16 with certain basic health conditions, but authorities said that until May 1st, everyone would be available until May 1st, while supply was limited. He says he has postponed making shots available.

“We certainly want to give people with these chronic diseases time to join the vaccine system and make promises,” said Julie Willems Van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of DHS.

Meanwhile, at least 25 states, including neighboring countries in Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa, have already opened their qualifications to the general public or announced specific dates prior to May 1.

FOX6 Question: Do you think other states are making mistakes and rushing to vaccinate the general public, or do you think you are in a better place to open your qualifications to everyone?

“Going from state to state is a comparison of apples and oranges,” said Willems van Dyck. “We have different means for vaccine supply, we have different stages, we have different populations.”

Authorities say they will monitor many factors in the coming weeks to decide whether to raise the timeline, including supply conditions and concerns about more contagious strains of the virus, especially among young adults. I will.

“I think that’s a big factor we take into account,” she said. “The presence of this mutant could be a motivational factor for those who may not have considered the vaccine in advance, and will now do so.”

Currently, there are 70 confirmed cases of mutant strains of the virus in Wisconsin.

Note that only about 1% of all samples collected have been tested for variants.

The overall number of positive cases has increased slightly across regions and states.

More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, but state health officials will lead to new warnings on Thursday regarding the discontinuation of travel and other precautions during the spring break season. , Expressed concern about the new surge in positive cases. ..

Average for the last 7 days Number of new COVID-19 cases In Wisconsin, there were 439 people, with a positive test rate of 2.5%, up from 2% two weeks ago. From 55 cases last week, 69 cases of the more contagious B117 mutant first identified in the United Kingdom were detected.

Recently, the infection rate has skyrocketed. Michigan next door Minnesota and public health experts warn at every opportunity that mitigating social distances and other measures could easily lead to another surge.

“In a way, it was so terrible in Wisconsin that I felt relieved. It doesn’t seem like it’s terrible for us,” said the Deputy Secretary of Health. Julie Willems van Dyck said. During a press conference on Thursday.

According to Willems van Dyck, the number of cases per week exceeded 6,000 during the peak of the pandemic in mid-November, but the new positive level of about 450 this week is still very high.

“We have never been in low-level illness activity,” she said.

Willems van Dyck warned against traveling and other dangerous activities as the state is vaccinated. She said Wisconsin will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine about 35,000 times next week. We support vaccination efforts.

“We are The tip of things is much better, “She said.

Over 2 million people If you have certain underlying illnesses, such as overweight or high blood pressure, you will be vaccinated this week. The general public will qualify on May 1st. About half of the other states plan to open their qualifications to everyone before that.

Wisconsin said it needed to receive more vaccines before moving its date earlier.

“We will continue to evaluate this and see where we are,” she said. “Once we are confident in the supply of vaccines we receive and the pace of vaccines, we will make a decision and announce it.”

As of Thursday Over 27% of Wisconsin Residents According to the State Department of Health, people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 16% have been fully vaccinated. Almost 74% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one dose.

Wisconsin’s fourth community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic will open in Wausau on April 6. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The Northcentral Technical College clinic will participate in the previously opened community clinics in Janesville, La Crosse, and Racine.

“These vaccination clinics continue to serve Wisconsin by offering people more options for vaccination,” Evers said in a statement. “By doing so, we are one step closer to returning to the Wisconsin lifestyle.”

According to the Evers administration, the Warsaw Clinic will administer at least 400 doses of vaccine per day, allowing 1,000 doses per day. The first appointment goes to someone on the Marathon County Health Department’s priority patient waiting list.

As of Saturday, the Janesville Clinic had 5,703 vaccinations and the Lacrosse Clinic had 2,021 vaccinations, the Governor’s Office said. The Racine Clinic just opened on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.