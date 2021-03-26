Health
The state is competing to open the vaccine to the general public. WI will be held on May 1st
Madison, Wisconsin. — Governor Evers states that anyone over the age of 16 will be vaccinated by May 1.
It was the deadline that the president instructed the state to promise. But that deadline is spurring competition among more and more states to make shots available much faster.
More than 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.
On Monday, the Department of Health Services opened its qualifications to people over the age of 16 with certain basic health conditions, but authorities said that until May 1st, everyone would be available until May 1st, while supply was limited. He says he has postponed making shots available.
“We certainly want to give people with these chronic diseases time to join the vaccine system and make promises,” said Julie Willems Van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of DHS.
Meanwhile, at least 25 states, including neighboring countries in Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa, have already opened their qualifications to the general public or announced specific dates prior to May 1.
FOX6 Question: Do you think other states are making mistakes and rushing to vaccinate the general public, or do you think you are in a better place to open your qualifications to everyone?
“Going from state to state is a comparison of apples and oranges,” said Willems van Dyck. “We have different means for vaccine supply, we have different stages, we have different populations.”
Authorities say they will monitor many factors in the coming weeks to decide whether to raise the timeline, including supply conditions and concerns about more contagious strains of the virus, especially among young adults. I will.
“I think that’s a big factor we take into account,” she said. “The presence of this mutant could be a motivational factor for those who may not have considered the vaccine in advance, and will now do so.”
Currently, there are 70 confirmed cases of mutant strains of the virus in Wisconsin.
Note that only about 1% of all samples collected have been tested for variants.
The overall number of positive cases has increased slightly across regions and states.
More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, but state health officials will lead to new warnings on Thursday regarding the discontinuation of travel and other precautions during the spring break season. , Expressed concern about the new surge in positive cases. ..
Average for the last 7 days Number of new COVID-19 cases In Wisconsin, there were 439 people, with a positive test rate of 2.5%, up from 2% two weeks ago. From 55 cases last week, 69 cases of the more contagious B117 mutant first identified in the United Kingdom were detected.
Recently, the infection rate has skyrocketed. Michigan next door Minnesota and public health experts warn at every opportunity that mitigating social distances and other measures could easily lead to another surge.
“In a way, it was so terrible in Wisconsin that I felt relieved. It doesn’t seem like it’s terrible for us,” said the Deputy Secretary of Health. Julie Willems van Dyck said. During a press conference on Thursday.
Free Download: Get the latest news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
According to Willems van Dyck, the number of cases per week exceeded 6,000 during the peak of the pandemic in mid-November, but the new positive level of about 450 this week is still very high.
“We have never been in low-level illness activity,” she said.
Willems van Dyck warned against traveling and other dangerous activities as the state is vaccinated. She said Wisconsin will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine about 35,000 times next week. We support vaccination efforts.
“We are The tip of things is much better, “She said.
Over 2 million people If you have certain underlying illnesses, such as overweight or high blood pressure, you will be vaccinated this week. The general public will qualify on May 1st. About half of the other states plan to open their qualifications to everyone before that.
Wisconsin said it needed to receive more vaccines before moving its date earlier.
“We will continue to evaluate this and see where we are,” she said. “Once we are confident in the supply of vaccines we receive and the pace of vaccines, we will make a decision and announce it.”
As of Thursday Over 27% of Wisconsin Residents According to the State Department of Health, people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 16% have been fully vaccinated. Almost 74% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one dose.
Wisconsin’s fourth community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic will open in Wausau on April 6. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The Northcentral Technical College clinic will participate in the previously opened community clinics in Janesville, La Crosse, and Racine.
“These vaccination clinics continue to serve Wisconsin by offering people more options for vaccination,” Evers said in a statement. “By doing so, we are one step closer to returning to the Wisconsin lifestyle.”
According to the Evers administration, the Warsaw Clinic will administer at least 400 doses of vaccine per day, allowing 1,000 doses per day. The first appointment goes to someone on the Marathon County Health Department’s priority patient waiting list.
As of Saturday, the Janesville Clinic had 5,703 vaccinations and the Lacrosse Clinic had 2,021 vaccinations, the Governor’s Office said. The Racine Clinic just opened on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]