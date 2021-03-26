Kansas woman obituary claims she died in response to the COVID-19 vaccine





Effingham, Kansas (KWCH)-Investigation is underway to see if a woman in Atchison County died from the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the obituary of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home 68-year-old Genie M. Evans“A reaction to the Covid vaccine caused a sudden death at Stormontvale Hospital on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.” On Thursday, Eyewitness News contacted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KHDE) about Evans’ death. The agency issued the following statement: “KDHE noticed the death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident this morning. Residents were vaccinated in Jefferson County and followed appropriate CDC guidelines, according to the Local Health Department. During the waiting period after vaccination. Individuals began to experience anaphylaxis and were provided with treatment. Residents were taken to a local hospital and later died. Deaths are fully investigated according to standard protocols. It is premature to assign a specific cause of death until the investigation is complete. The local health department has entered death into VAERS. Vaccine adverse event reporting systemA national vaccine safety monitoring program run by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Whenever a death or adverse event occurs after vaccination, the case should be reported to VAERS. This process allows the CDC and FDA to monitor possible adverse events associated with vaccination. It will be fully reviewed, similar to the standard mortality protocol reported by VAERS. The VAERS report helps inform more in-depth investigations that can ultimately identify a particular cause of death for an individual. Our thoughts and condolences are directed towards the individual family. “ Evans’ family suspects that the vaccine caused her death due to a rare, severe allergic reaction. There were over 100 million shots nationwide and over 1 million shots in Kansas. Although the majority report only mild side effects, the CDC has warned some people of allergic reactions from the beginning. “This severe immune response to the COVID vaccine has been reported and described in clinical trials. It is a very rare entity, but it is known to be less than one millionth. I don’t know if I’m one of them, “said Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease doctor at Wesley Healthcare. Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can cause sudden cardiovascular collapse and, in some cases, death. “Most people who develop this very rare problem with vaccines already have a history of active immune responses to a variety of things, including anaphylaxis and serious food allergies. They have food allergies and seasonal allergies. And the vast majority of people who are allergic to a particular drug can be vaccinated and there is no problem at all, “says Dr. Moore. Vaccine trials have shown that a reaction can occur with the COVID-19 vaccine, but experts say it is very rare and recommends vaccination. To date, 133 million Americans have been vaccinated. According to last month’s report, there were 62 reports of confirmed anaphylaxis, 46 after the Pfizer vaccine and 16 after the Moderna vaccine. But nothing is deadly. “There is a higher chance of a lightning strike,” said Dr. Moore. Moore said vaccine clinics should also have equipment on hand to treat side effects. For example, the Sedgwick County Vaccine Clinic has been found to have EpiPen and other equipment for this very reason. According to the VAERS website 22 deaths reported in Kansas After people receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. A A total of 382 side effects Reported state-wide. The site states that “submitting a report to VAERS does not mean that a healthcare professional or vaccine has caused or contributed to an adverse event.” The site is updated every Friday. Copyright 2021KWCH. all rights reserved.

