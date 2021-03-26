Alaska Health Department Brings Up Airport Vaccination Ideas | National

Juneau, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Health has highlighted the idea of providing coronavirus vaccines to the busiest airport travelers in the state, which is approaching the summer tourism and fishing season.
The division released on Wednesday Request for information n Determine the interests of potential contractors who provide single-dose vaccines to interested travelers in safe locations at airports in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks and Ketchikan.
According to the document, implementing a strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through the Alaskan community is important for the level of travel activity expected between May and October.
One of the vaccines available for emergency use is a single dose. The department states that this will be used by the public health department for such programs. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people over the age of 18 can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under an emergency use authorization.
The CDC considers people who are fully vaccinated two weeks after a single vaccination or two weeks after a second vaccination with a double vaccination.
The State Health Department’s request requires interested contractors to provide staffing plans and estimates that may be involved in managing the program.
In addition to measuring interest among contractors, authorities need to wait for more federal vaccine allocations, Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg told reporters Thursday. However, she said the state health department is considering when vaccination sites could be set up at the airport “at the end of spring, preferably before the tourist season begins.”
Authorities said Alaska continued to provide inspections for COVID-19 at the airport, but no such inspections have been required by the state since the end of last month’s disaster declaration.
Meanwhile, the State Capitol is in the process of discussing whether a disaster declaration is necessary. Governor Mike Dunleavy argued that this was not the case, and instead asked legislators what he called “a limited tool for navigating the end of COVID-19.”
They relate to vaccine distribution, enhanced telemedicine services, and more. In a letter to lawmakers, Dunleavy said he had the necessary authority to access the federal relief fund related to the state’s COVID-19 response.
The Dunleavy administration in January proposed to implement the disaster declaration until September. However, the situation is said to have changed since then. State health commissioner Adam Clam told lawmakers Wednesday that he does not expect the state’s coronavirus index to rise to disaster levels under state law.
According to the State Department of Health, 27% of Alaskans over the age of 16 are considered to be fully vaccinated.
In a letter to lawmakers, Republican Dunleavy said in a letter to lawmakers, “Travelers mistakenly assume that the situation in Alaska is deteriorating and work in one of our biggest and most devastated industries. It can endanger people’s lives. “
Still, some lawmakers argue that whether or not Dunleavy uses them, he must be careful and provide Dunleavy with the powers available under state disaster law. Others are interested in providing limited power.
The state has reported more than 59,000 known coronavirus cases and 309 associated deaths among its population since the outbreak of the pandemic.
