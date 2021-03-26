Oregon Health Department monitors four Ebola after returning from Africa

Update: Video addition, OHA official comment)

Bend, Oregon (KTVZ)-Four people who recently returned to Oregon from Africa are under the supervision of the Oregon Department of Health.

They recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in West Africa.

Small Ebola outbreaks occur in both regions of these countries.

As of Wednesday, Guinea reported 18 cases of Ebola and 9 Ebola-related deaths, and the DRC reported 12 cases and 6 Ebola-related deaths.

Dr. Richard Lehmann, Chief Health Officer, Oregon Department of Health. On Thursday, none of the four showed symptoms of Ebola, but said they would be monitored for at least 21 days.

“These approaches we’re using have been successful in that situation, and we’ve never had a case of Ebola in Oregon,” Leman said.

Rayman did not reveal which county these people are currently in, regardless of whether they were residents of Oregon or what they were doing in Africa.

“And I’m not going to go into the details of each and every one, but basically we have some groups of people who could fall into this category,” Leman said.

He said OHA informs the general public of their trips in the form of transparency, but does not want to provide information about individuals who may identify them.

“It’s a kind of double-edged sword, isn’t it? I mean, I want to tell everyone everything, but I really have to think about what the consequences will be,” Leman said.

Leman emphasized that there is little or no risk of developing in Oregon, and that Ebola and COVID-19 are very different in their way of spreading.

COVID spreads through air particles such as coughing, sneezing, and breathing, and Ebola spreads through fluid exchanges such as blood contact, sexual intercourse, and food sharing.

“Ebola is very difficult to get. It’s a nasty illness and you don’t want to get it, but it’s much less contagious,” Leman said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued Level 3 travel warnings to Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recommending that everyone avoid mandatory trips there.

The full OHA press release is as follows:

Portland, Oregon — Public health officials in Oregon said Thursday they were monitoring four recent visitors to Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in West African countries. Ebola outbreaks are currently occurring in each region of these countries.

“People in Oregon are at low risk,” the Oregon Department of Health said in a Thursday announcement.

The OHA and the local public health department have been in contact with these individuals who are considered “supervisors” since arriving in the state in early March. The purpose of this contact is to identify any risks of exposure to Ebola and to ensure safety as well as family and community safety.

“We want to ensure that these individuals monitor their health, stay in touch with public health authorities, and receive the support they need to safely receive assistance with medical services. “” Said Richard Lehmann, MD, Chief Health Officer. Security, preparation and response of the OHA Public Health Department.

As of Wednesday, Guinea reported 18 cases of Ebola and 9 deaths associated with Ebola. The outbreak of Guinea is centered around Nzerekore province in the southern part of the country near the border with Liberia.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 12 cases of Ebola and 6 deaths associated with Ebola. The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo occurs in North Kivu, in the eastern part of the country near the Uganda border. Outbreaks are confined to small areas of each country and do not occur in large densely populated areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues Level 3 travel warnings to affected areas in both countries, encouraging people to avoid non-essential trips there.

Since March 4, the CDC has requested all airlines to provide contact information for all travelers to the United States who have stayed in Guinea or the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last 21 days. This is the maximum incubation period for Ebola.

Travelers to the United States to affected countries go through six international airports. Dulles in Washington, DC. John F. Kennedy in Queens, New York. Newark Liberty in Newark, NJ. O’Hare in Chicago, Illinois. Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta, Georgia. LAX in Los Angeles, California.

On arrival, they will be interviewed to determine if they are symptomatological and to confirm their contact information. If they are symptomatological, they will be provided with a medical evaluation.

The CDC shares information for travelers from areas affected by the itinerary, including Oregon. By doing so, public health officials can contact these travelers to ensure they know what symptoms to watch out for and how to get a quick medical assessment if they get sick with symptoms consistent with Ebola. I will.

OHA and local public health authorities also contacted international non-governmental organizations servicing in affected countries and early volunteers to travel to Oregon after recent work in these areas. Requesting notification.

In addition, OHA and local public health authorities have contacted Oregon’s community-based organizations to help monitored people have access to language access and other support services.

