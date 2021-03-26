How the DHS Determined Who Is Eligible for the Vaccine and Who Is Not

Madarin O’Neill Posted: Posted Has been updated:

Madison, Wisconsin – It’s hard to decide which group to prioritize the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s waiting.

Like many in a pandemic, Steve Gorton faces a worn-out path.

“We were in the process all year long,” Gorton said. “We are stuck in the movie” Groundhog Day “. We keep repeating every day. “

He’s mostly stuck in a Fitchburg home during a pandemic and, like many others with underlying health, is familiar with zoom.

“It only raises anxiety because of my underlying medical condition,” said Karen Kos of Soak City. “I’m just afraid to actually go out.”

Kos said it’s getting harder to wait for the vaccine over time.

“I’m a little at a loss because you know it’s coming,” she said.

Kos and Gorton are part of The latest eligible group in Phase 1C: Approximately 2 million people with underlying illness.

“The ultimate goal is to transfer the vaccine to weapons as soon as possible,” said Julie Willems van Dyck, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in a media call. “We are in a time when vaccines are not as scarce as they used to be, and we are at the point, so we want to use vaccines as a weapon.”

At the beginning, when supply was much more limited, I had to narrow the queue.. Wisconsin began in Phase 1A, which includes front-line healthcare professionals. Phase 1B was then opened to people over the age of 65 and some professions, including teachers and food service workers.

Currently, Phase 1C focuses on people at high risk.

“They are worried about this”: DHS prioritizes high-risk medical conditions

“They need it. They are at risk. They are worried about this,” said Willems van Dyck. “Become a good citizen and neighbor Wisconsinites and be willing to get people vaccinated.”

She said the DHS includes conditions CDC shows high risk of serious illness due to coronavirus In addition to cancer, heart disease, and obesity, there are also potential for asthma, high blood pressure, and overweight.

DHS data shows About 64% of the state’s adult population has a BMI high enough to be considered overweight or obese..

“I wasn’t worried about getting a lot of people in the group,” said Willems van Dyck. “We want to transfer the vaccine to weapons as soon as possible.”

SDMAC “work notified” Phase 1C decision

According to the DHS, this decision was based in part on insights from the State Disaster and Health Advisory Committee, which met to advise state health authorities on vaccine eligibility decisions.

Meeting documents indicate that the SDMAC Vaccine Subcommittee has not met since January when it was asked to suspend activity until further notice. SDMAC Submit only formal Phase 1B recommendations..

“In each previous eligibility group, vaccinated persons pointed out by the SDMAC may consider prioritizing individuals with health characteristics from the CDC list.” According to DHS release.. “In addition, the SDMAC Vaccine Distribution Subcommittee has consistently noted that the following eligible groups include people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19. “

During the winter deliberations, SDMAC members also considered specific vocational groups for future eligibility. Including manufacturing.. CDC recommends putting key workers in Phase 1C, Transportation and Logistics, Food Services, Home Construction and Finance, Information Technology, Communications, Energy, Law, Media, and Public Security.

Some workers in these groups are already eligible for Wisconsin in other phases, including certain transport workers such as bus drivers, but DHS does not include additional job groups in Phase 1C of the state. Hmm.

“We felt that continuing to create eligibility by vocational groups was confusing for everyone,” said Willems van Dyck. “Many of these employees are currently eligible for chronic health.”

This includes people like Kos who helped her niece schedule vaccination appointments.

“I can’t even explain that,” Kos said. “I’m sleeping well.”

Gorton also made the first stop on the road to protection and took his first shot on Tuesday.

“It was great,” Gorton said. “Poke a little. No problem at all.”

He hopes that it means that he and his wife will be able to get off the secluded roads into grocery stores and restaurants in the coming months.

“Maybe I’ll travel a little,” Gorton said.

All eligible by May 1st

Willems van Dyck, in conclusion, said that all adults would qualify soon, regardless of whether someone was in line.

DHS is available to all persons 16 years and older by May 1., And potentially, depending on the speed at which people are vaccinated and the amount of supply.

“We will continue to appreciate this and see where we are,” said Willems van Dyck. “Once you are confident in the supply of vaccines you are receiving and the pace of vaccines, we will make a decision and announce it.”

