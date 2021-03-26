Connect with us

Health

Smith County reports three COVID-19-related deaths since Monday | COVID-19

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


As of Thursday, Smith County has seen three new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the number of deaths from the virus to 283.

Data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Thursday show a total of 19,453 87 newly identified cases in Smith County since Monday.

There are 11,316 confirmed cases and 8,137 possible cases in the county.

The number of confirmed recovery is 10,284 and the estimated recovery is 7,447. NET Health reports that the number of active cases identified is 834 in Smith County, with a possible active case of 605.

Of the 283 deaths, 198 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19, and 85 may die, according to NET Health.

As of Thursday, a total of 51 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.

According to NET Health data, there is one Smith County prison inmate who has been actively diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, there was one COVID-19-positive detainee, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Thursday, one prisoner had died of COVID-19.

Gregg County has 10,872 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 6,017 confirmed and 4,855 possible diagnoses.

According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 5,621, with 4,497 possible recovery.

The county has 196 deaths, which are labeled with 108 confirmed deaths and 88 possible deaths.

According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,694 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,804 confirmed and 1,890 possible diagnoses. The death toll is 110. According to NETHealth, 24 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.

The confirmed recovery rate is 3,432, and NET Health states that there is an estimated recovery rate of 1,670 in the county.

According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 4,078 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,548 confirmed and 1,530 possible diagnoses.

The confirmed recovery was 2,287, with 1,383 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 68, of which 14 are attributed to COVID-19.

Anderson County has 3,244 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,957 confirmed and 1,287 possible diagnoses.

The confirmed recovery rate was 1,797 and the estimated recovery rate was 1,206, the health district reported.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 76. Fifteen of all deaths are listed and may be due to a virus.

Anderson County figures do not reflect prisoners in Tennessee Colony prisons.

According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,336 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, of which 1,933 have been confirmed and 1,403 have possible diagnoses.

According to NET Health, the recovery rate confirmed in Wood County is 1,726 and the chances of recovery are 1,270.

The county has killed 81 people. Of the total deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.

According to NET Health, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rains County, including 394 confirmed cases and 388 potentially diagnosed cases.

According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 355 and there are 356 possible recovery.

There are 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Rains County. Of all deaths, 3 are considered likely.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: