Smith County reports three COVID-19-related deaths since Monday | COVID-19

As of Thursday, Smith County has seen three new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the number of deaths from the virus to 283.
Data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Thursday show a total of 19,453 87 newly identified cases in Smith County since Monday.
There are 11,316 confirmed cases and 8,137 possible cases in the county.
The number of confirmed recovery is 10,284 and the estimated recovery is 7,447. NET Health reports that the number of active cases identified is 834 in Smith County, with a possible active case of 605.
Of the 283 deaths, 198 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19, and 85 may die, according to NET Health.
As of Thursday, a total of 51 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.
According to NET Health data, there is one Smith County prison inmate who has been actively diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, there was one COVID-19-positive detainee, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Thursday, one prisoner had died of COVID-19.
Gregg County has 10,872 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 6,017 confirmed and 4,855 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 5,621, with 4,497 possible recovery.
The county has 196 deaths, which are labeled with 108 confirmed deaths and 88 possible deaths.
According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,694 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,804 confirmed and 1,890 possible diagnoses. The death toll is 110. According to NETHealth, 24 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.
The confirmed recovery rate is 3,432, and NET Health states that there is an estimated recovery rate of 1,670 in the county.
According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 4,078 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,548 confirmed and 1,530 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 2,287, with 1,383 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 68, of which 14 are attributed to COVID-19.
Anderson County has 3,244 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,957 confirmed and 1,287 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery rate was 1,797 and the estimated recovery rate was 1,206, the health district reported.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 76. Fifteen of all deaths are listed and may be due to a virus.
Anderson County figures do not reflect prisoners in Tennessee Colony prisons.
According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,336 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, of which 1,933 have been confirmed and 1,403 have possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the recovery rate confirmed in Wood County is 1,726 and the chances of recovery are 1,270.
The county has killed 81 people. Of the total deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.
According to NET Health, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rains County, including 394 confirmed cases and 388 potentially diagnosed cases.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 355 and there are 356 possible recovery.
There are 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Rains County. Of all deaths, 3 are considered likely.