Michigan has a new leader in the proliferation of COVID cases: children

COVID-19 cases in children aged 10 to 19 years in Michigan have increased by 133% in the last four weeks. This is faster than any other age group as the state faces a surge in viral cases.

Also, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, this age group is the first to have a possible confirmed case in Michigan during a pandemic. But that level is well below the surge seen in November and December.

The increase in infectious diseases, which began in mid-February, is partly related to the resumption of youth sports, according to state health officials, but in line with Michigan’s move to bring children back to the classroom. There is. On Thursday, Michigan added 5,224 new COVID-19 cases. This is the largest daily sum of the year, the largest since December 10, when the state reported 5,937 daily cases in the second deadly wave rage.

According to Detroit News, vaccination of children, especially teenagers, who are about twice as likely to be infected as young children, has completely reopened school and achieved herd immunity. It is essential to finally end the pandemic.

This is a process that is expected to continue until 2022, and medical experts believe that children aged 16 to 17 have only one vaccine that has been given an emergency permit and is safe for children aged 15 years. I predict that this is because no vaccine has been given. young.

“What we know can now be done over the age of 16 and the next eligible group is older children between the ages of 12 and 16 until the youngest child is vaccinated. Will take a long time, “he said. .. Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer, University of Michigan.

Neither the Moderna vaccine nor the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people under the age of 18.

Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing vaccines for children. Dr. Tina Tan, a pediatric professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg, said that for children aged 12 to 15, results could be available by the summer, perhaps until the beginning of the fall school year. He said he might be in time for the vaccine to be deployed. School of medicine. The exam is ongoing and she said that problems could occur during the exam.

“Experts say that in order for the United States to reach the herd immunity threshold, at least 70% of the population must be immune to COVID-19, stop the spread of the disease, and be under the age of 18 in the country. We estimate that people will make up more. 25% of the population, “but in Michigan, that number is slightly lower, at 22%.

“Although the pace of vaccination in the adult population is increasing, a significant portion of the pediatric population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.”

Increasing school outbreaks

In Michigan, the number of cases primarily due to youth sports has increased by 77% since mid-February.According to the State Health Department.

Outbreaks of new schools in educational institutions, including kindergarten to high school, increased from 162 to 207 from last week, with 21 outbreaks in childcare programs.

Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Executive of Michigan, said children are unlikely to be severely ill with COVID-19, but can infect others who may be seriously affected. Said.

Infectious disease pediatrician Tan said children under the age of 10 appear to be less effective at transmitting the virus than teens, but should not be dismissed.Pandemics have had a long-term impact on school education.

“The negative effects of a pandemic are significant, including a significant increase in adolescent mental health problems and a decline in standardization.“The test scores, poor academic performance of all students, increased absenteeism, or complete dropouts,” said Tan. “-As more people get vaccinated,” -a school setting for people. “

The state continues to monitor children’s multi-organ inflammation syndrome, a syndrome associated with COVID-19 that can inflame multiple organs and cause long-term injury and even death. To date, 95 cases of MIS-C have been identified in children in Michigan, with 5 deaths.

The number of unvaccinated children in Michigan Increased after 2018 And experts fear that the number of vaccinated children will continue to decline during the pandemic.

According to the data from Michigan Care Improvement RegistryAs of June, only 54% of Michigan children under the age of 2 were fully vaccinated with the recommended vaccine.

Infectious disease doctor Beaumont’s Bakhtyar said that even the usual vaccines that have existed for decades are increasingly resisting vaccination of children, but with the virus. She was encouraged as more parents asked about vaccines to fight.

“Of course I hesitate, but I think more and more parents are asking questions because I started vaccination at the age of 16 and over, the doctor first vaccinated and there were no major side effects. If vaccinations are given to children. ” “On the other hand, children are very excited to go back to school with their friends after vaccination.”

In Michigan, parents or parents can receive medical, religious, or philosophical exemptions from school vaccine requirements. From 2007 to 2019, most Michigan vaccination exemptions (about 66%) were for philosophical reasons, but religious exemptions have increased from 17% to 29% over the last five years. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 5% of the exemptions were for medical reasons.

Doctors can’t “frighten” parentsBakhtyar, who opposes the vaccine,Most parents who oppose vaccination also add that they are unlikely to have witnessed the severity of the fatal illness.

“If we don’t enroll our children, the vaccine test won’t succeed, so we encourage parents to go ahead and enroll their children to save other children,” she said. Said. “Once these test results come back, about 85% to 90% of the population can be vaccinated to fight this pandemic and develop the herd immunity needed to get rid of the disease.”

Vaccine test in progress

Last week’s Moderna said,KidCOVE“Study, testing of mRNA vaccines for infants, including babies.

It gives the first dose to children aged 6 months to 11 years and plans to enroll approximately 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada by the end of spring. Some people get the vaccine, others get the placebo. Moderna’s trials are not in Michigan, but in eight states.

Beaumont and Henry Ford Health System officials say they are not required to participate in the study, but things can change as the trial progresses to the third and final stage.

Pfizer and BioNTech have completed enrollment of more than 2,200 volunteers between the ages of 12 and 15 and are in the third phase of the exam. They will report the findings by June and hope to open the exam to children aged 5 to 11 later this year.

According to Tan, test results are not expected until the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Bloomberg reported that Pfizer began medication on Thursday in a pediatric study of more than 4,500 children under the age of 12. The company said in a statement that the two-part study would initially study three dose levels in 144 children aged 6 months to 11 years. Once doses for the three age groups are established, an additional 4,500 children in the United States and Europe will be enrolled in Part 2 of the study, which is expected to last for six months.

“At this time, it is unclear how the new COVID-19 mutants will affect the efficacy of these vaccines, and we will continue to track them to see if there is a need for booster vaccines. We need to, “said Mr. Tan.

Once a company enrolls a child, it should be given twice a month, monitored for side effects, and then examined for immunogenicity data to see if the child is producing antibodies after 4-6 weeks. there is.

Dr. Alsara Bactial, Dr. Beaumont, Deputy Director of Pediatrics at Dearborn Hospital, said immunizing infants and monitoring their immune response presents a different challenge than adults.

“Therefore, scientists are trying to use the lowest possible doses to initiate an antibody response that is strong but does not cause side effects, which will definitely be challenging,” she said. Said.

Elizabeth Grimm of Sterling Heights, Detroit Area Vaccine Hunter As a mother, the Facebook group, which helps connect residents with expiring doses, says they are looking forward to the day when their two-year-old daughter Aaliyah can be vaccinated.

“Once approved by the CDC, we trust the science behind it. Even during the pandemic, she keeps her regular vaccines up-to-date. Currently, we mainly hear from many mothers. There is also a page looking for vaccines for children 16 or 17 years old and pregnant women looking for vaccines. “

