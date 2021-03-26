Connect with us

Michigan has a new leader in the proliferation of COVID cases: children

COVID-19 cases in children aged 10 to 19 years in Michigan have increased by 133% in the last four weeks. This is faster than any other age group as the state faces a surge in viral cases.

Also, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, this age group is the first to have a possible confirmed case in Michigan during a pandemic. But that level is well below the surge seen in November and December.

The increase in infectious diseases, which began in mid-February, is partly related to the resumption of youth sports, according to state health officials, but in line with Michigan’s move to bring children back to the classroom. There is. On Thursday, Michigan added 5,224 new COVID-19 cases. This is the largest daily sum of the year, the largest since December 10, when the state reported 5,937 daily cases in the second deadly wave rage.

According to Detroit News, vaccination of children, especially teenagers, who are about twice as likely to be infected as young children, has completely reopened school and achieved herd immunity. It is essential to finally end the pandemic.

This is a process that is expected to continue until 2022, and medical experts believe that children aged 16 to 17 have only one vaccine that has been given an emergency permit and is safe for children aged 15 years. I predict that this is because no vaccine has been given. young.

“What we know can now be done over the age of 16 and the next eligible group is older children between the ages of 12 and 16 until the youngest child is vaccinated. Will take a long time, “he said. .. Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer, University of Michigan.



