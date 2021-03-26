Health
March 26, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:
Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 642,869 as of Thursday, killing 15,984 people, state officials report.
The Thursday update included a total of 5,224 new cases and 49 additional deaths, 30 of which were from Vital Records reviews. on Wednesday, The state reported a total of 637,645 cases and 15,935 deaths.
The tests are stable, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate of over 9% as of Wednesday.State reported rise Hospitalization Over the last 3 weeks.
Relation: MHA: Younger age group promoting increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan
Advertising
Michigan 7-day moving average for daily Wednesday’s 3,122 was the highest since early January. Wednesday’s seven-day average mortality rate was 16, flat for several weeks. The state fatality rate is 2.5%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 59,000 on Wednesday. More than 562,000 people have recovered in Michigan.
Michigan Reported is more than Administered 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccineAs of Wednesday, 29.6% of residents have received at least one dose.
According to Johns Hopkins University 30 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 545,200 dead Reported by a virus.
Advertising
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases
to see: Michigan COVID-19 vaccine dose tracking 💉
to see: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Michigan announced on Friday that all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, almost a month before May 1. Pledge According to President Joe Biden.
Advertising
People between the ages of 16 and 49 Specific medical condition or disorder Applicable from March 22 When a person between the ages of 50 and 64 can start taking shots in a previous announcement. Two days later, on March 24, a federal-selected regional mass vaccination site will open in Ford Field, Detroit, with additional doses of 6,000 daily for two months.
More: Michigan Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule: Who Eligible When
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a child in Jackson County.
Advertising
The Department of Health has not stated how the boy was infected, but a case study is underway to identify close contacts and determine if there are additional cases associated with it.
This new variant was originally detected in South Africa in October 2020 and shares several mutations. B117 variant.. The first case of the B117 variant (originally detected in the UK) Specified in Washtenaw County..
Michigan has loosened it COVID-19 restrictions At bars and restaurants, such as capacity restrictions and curfew.
Governor on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gretchen Whitmer And that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Announced that the restrictions on indoor meals have been revised.
Advertising
According to the state, starting Friday, March 5, Michigan’s restaurants and bars will reach up to 50% capacity and can accommodate up to 100 people.
“We are proud to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.
Since February 1st, the restaurant capacity has been limited to 25%. From mid-November to the end of January, indoor dining in bars and restaurants was prohibited.
The number of confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant in Michigan has increased by more than 100 this week, suggesting that there is an “undetected spread” in the community.
Dr. Johnny Cardun, chief medical director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state had identified 422 cases of the COVID-19B117 mutant.
The number increased from 314 cases identified as of 6 days ago (February 24).
Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is providing Sterling Heights with a new vaccination site.
Advertising
The vaccination site is located at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Shane Harlord and Van Dyck Road.
Reservations are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.
Wayne County has announced that it will open several vaccination clinics for residents over the age of 65.
According to county administrator Warren Evans, the vaccination clinic will begin on February 23.
“We are pleased that Wayne County is now able to start vaccination of the elderly,” said Evans. “I know everyone is eager to return to normal safely. Our team will be able to shoot COVID as soon as the vaccine is available to all residents for the rest of their lives. I’m working hard. “
There are no walk-up reservations. Elderly people need to call the site number in the community to make a reservation.
A complete list of clinics and how to register can be found here.
Advertising
Michigan COVID-19th Case report after March 1st.
March 1-785 new cases
March 2, -1,067 new cases
March 3, -1,536 new cases
March 4, -1,526 new cases
March 5, -1,486 new cases
March 6-1,289 new cases
March 7-980 new cases
March 8-980 new cases
March 9-954 new cases
March 10-2,316 new cases
March 11-2,091 new cases
March 12-2,403 new cases
March 13-1,659 new cases
March 14-1,571 new cases
March 15-1,572 new cases
March 16-2,048 new cases
March 17-3,164 new cases
March 18-2,629 new cases
March 19-3,730 new cases
March 20-2,660 new cases
March 21-2,400 new cases
March 22-2,401 new cases
March 23-3,579 new cases
March 24-4,454 new cases
March 25-5,224 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since March 1.
March 1-6 new deaths
March 2-24 new deaths (12 from important records)
March 3-5 new deaths
March 4-37 new deaths (29 from important records)
March 5-10 new deaths
March 6-56 new deaths (48 from important records)
March 7-2 new deaths
March 8-two new deaths
March 9-29 new deaths (8 from important records)
March 10-8 new deaths
March 11-23 new deaths (16 from important records)
March 12-8 new deaths
March 13-38 new deaths (30 from important records)
March 14-4 new deaths
March 15-5 new deaths
March 16-27 new deaths (6 from important records)
March 17-0 new deaths
March 18-25 new deaths (24 from important records)
March 19-15 new deaths
March 20-47 new deaths- (39 from important records)
March 21-Three new deaths
March 22-3 new deaths
March 23-16 new deaths (8 from important records)
March 24-16 new deaths
March 25-49 new deaths (30 from important records)
Coronavirus resource:
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal local 4 fans to access and customize the ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is a way to say thank you and participate in news actions. WDIV Insider Get exclusive access to Local4 teams and stations, including personalized messages, offers and deals for big events, and high-pitched news coverage. For more information on WDIV Insider, sign up here.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]