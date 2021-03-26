March 26, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 642,869 as of Thursday, killing 15,984 people, state officials report.

The Thursday update included a total of 5,224 new cases and 49 additional deaths, 30 of which were from Vital Records reviews. on Wednesday, The state reported a total of 637,645 cases and 15,935 deaths.

The tests are stable, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate of over 9% as of Wednesday.State reported rise Hospitalization Over the last 3 weeks.

Michigan 7-day moving average for daily Wednesday’s 3,122 was the highest since early January. Wednesday’s seven-day average mortality rate was 16, flat for several weeks. The state fatality rate is 2.5%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 59,000 on Wednesday. More than 562,000 people have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan Reported is more than Administered 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccineAs of Wednesday, 29.6% of residents have received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University 30 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 545,200 dead Reported by a virus.

Michigan announced on Friday that all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, almost a month before May 1. Pledge According to President Joe Biden.

People between the ages of 16 and 49 Specific medical condition or disorder Applicable from March 22 When a person between the ages of 50 and 64 can start taking shots in a previous announcement. Two days later, on March 24, a federal-selected regional mass vaccination site will open in Ford Field, Detroit, with additional doses of 6,000 daily for two months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a child in Jackson County.

The Department of Health has not stated how the boy was infected, but a case study is underway to identify close contacts and determine if there are additional cases associated with it.

This new variant was originally detected in South Africa in October 2020 and shares several mutations. B117 variant.. The first case of the B117 variant (originally detected in the UK) Specified in Washtenaw County..

Michigan has loosened it COVID-19 restrictions At bars and restaurants, such as capacity restrictions and curfew.

Governor on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gretchen Whitmer And that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Announced that the restrictions on indoor meals have been revised.

According to the state, starting Friday, March 5, Michigan’s restaurants and bars will reach up to 50% capacity and can accommodate up to 100 people.

“We are proud to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.

Since February 1st, the restaurant capacity has been limited to 25%. From mid-November to the end of January, indoor dining in bars and restaurants was prohibited.

The number of confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant in Michigan has increased by more than 100 this week, suggesting that there is an “undetected spread” in the community.

Dr. Johnny Cardun, chief medical director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state had identified 422 cases of the COVID-19B117 mutant.

The number increased from 314 cases identified as of 6 days ago (February 24).

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is providing Sterling Heights with a new vaccination site.

The vaccination site is located at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Shane Harlord and Van Dyck Road.

Reservations are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Wayne County has announced that it will open several vaccination clinics for residents over the age of 65.

According to county administrator Warren Evans, the vaccination clinic will begin on February 23.

“We are pleased that Wayne County is now able to start vaccination of the elderly,” said Evans. “I know everyone is eager to return to normal safely. Our team will be able to shoot COVID as soon as the vaccine is available to all residents for the rest of their lives. I’m working hard. “

There are no walk-up reservations. Elderly people need to call the site number in the community to make a reservation.

A complete list of clinics and how to register can be found here.

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after March 1st.

March 1-785 new cases

March 2, -1,067 new cases

March 3, -1,536 new cases

March 4, -1,526 new cases

March 5, -1,486 new cases

March 6-1,289 new cases

March 7-980 new cases

March 8-980 new cases

March 9-954 new cases

March 10-2,316 new cases

March 11-2,091 new cases

March 12-2,403 new cases

March 13-1,659 new cases

March 14-1,571 new cases

March 15-1,572 new cases

March 16-2,048 new cases

March 17-3,164 new cases

March 18-2,629 new cases

March 19-3,730 new cases

March 20-2,660 new cases

March 21-2,400 new cases

March 22-2,401 new cases

March 23-3,579 new cases

March 24-4,454 new cases

March 25-5,224 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since March 1.

March 1-6 new deaths

March 2-24 new deaths (12 from important records)

March 3-5 new deaths

March 4-37 new deaths (29 from important records)

March 5-10 new deaths

March 6-56 new deaths (48 from important records)

March 7-2 new deaths

March 8-two new deaths

March 9-29 new deaths (8 from important records)

March 10-8 new deaths

March 11-23 new deaths (16 from important records)

March 12-8 new deaths

March 13-38 new deaths (30 from important records)

March 14-4 new deaths

March 15-5 new deaths

March 16-27 new deaths (6 from important records)

March 17-0 new deaths

March 18-25 new deaths (24 from important records)

March 19-15 new deaths

March 20-47 new deaths- (39 from important records)

March 21-Three new deaths

March 22-3 new deaths

March 23-16 new deaths (8 from important records)

March 24-16 new deaths

March 25-49 new deaths (30 from important records)

