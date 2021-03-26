Health
Review: “It’s a sin” approaches the HIV / AIDS crisis with compassion, humanity and love
Enchanting, fascinating and tragic words are the perfect way to describe the British mini-series “It’s a Sin” created by Russell T. Davis. The series highlights the lives of gay men who survive the epidemic of stigma, homophobia and HIV. 1980s.
I’ve heard it many times on social media, and there are many programs that I’ve never seen, even if I want to watch them, but it was the reason I started watching them, especially when I was busy. I wasn’t disappointed.
When I started watching the first episode, I wanted to increase conversations between the LGBTQ + community and fellow students surrounding the stigma faced by HIV-infected people, so I embarked on a journey to take them to the entire UNM community. I found out that ..
The show follows Ritchie Tozer, played by Olly Alexander, who recently started college in London. There he finds a group of lifelong friends and begins to explore his sexuality.
It was easy to imagine how I could fit myself into Tozer’s group of friends because of the way they get together at the end of the day and ask each other about the days before and after them. .. In an isolated pandemic, I found comfort at these moments, even if it was fictitious.
During his quest for sexuality, Tozer and his friends began to hear about a mysterious illness that only affects the gay population. Misunderstanding About HIV / AIDS during the beginning of its spread.
I remembered Freddie Mercury as a person who was inspired by the history and music from an early age. Death too early It was heartbreaking to see these characters, which are characteristic of the personality I saw in my friends, because of the complications associated with AIDS, and to know that the diagnosis was (at that time) a death sentence.
I fell in love with Tozer’s passion for life and his intimate friendship with Jill Baxter, played by Lydia West. Baxter has always wanted to help Tozer live a happy and safe life, and as the debate about HIV began to rise, exploring his sexuality at this time created a real threat of danger, so deeply. I am concerned.
Baxter’s personality is based on Davis’ best friend Jill Narder, who experienced a loss during the AIDS crisis.
“I didn’t even know he died of AIDS. That was just a rumor,” Narder said. Said BBC, Talk about college buddies. “It happened a lot at first. The boy went home and disappeared in some way. I lost three best friends in 18 months.”
The tensions drawn between the characters and their families were very clear. There is so much shame in being homosexual that this shame was incorporated into their own personality when they were raised with it. The show captures how difficult it is to be pressured to be someone who isn’t around the people you should be closest to.
The impact of this series on fans seemed to be raising awareness of HIV and was found to be particularly influential as it began an essential conversation that was not fully discussed.
according to Time magazine, “It’s a sin.” “It’s possible that it’s already having an off-screen impact in the UK. The first week of February is the UK’s National HIV Week, and sexual health charities eventually We estimate that the number of tests performed will be three times the number of tests performed in the previous year. “
As someone who usually doesn’t see the entire series, I’ve rarely been so passionate about the show. History is very important and was approached with a great deal of love. I definitely recommend “it’s a sin”.
Sarah Bodkin is a freelance reporter for Daily Lobo.She can be contacted at [email protected] or Twitter @ sarahbodkin4
