Dallas County reports 20 COVID-related deaths on Thursday and 296 new cases today

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 20 people died And 296 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on March 25.County reported Total death toll 3,454 to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 251,360.

The county also reports a total of 38,134 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has received 220,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination, with the first and second vaccinations at Fairpark on Friday. Will continue until.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her thirties who lived in Irving. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She expired at home

Underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s living in Desoto. She had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in the city of Mesquite. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s living in Desoto. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Irving. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Irving. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Carrollton. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Irving. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health condition.

The· Sax city By March 25, 2,153 COVID-19 cases had been reported. Cases in New Dallas County include a 53-year-old woman.

To date, a total of 14 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 Two cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Two have been hospitalized and five have recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. The provisional 7-day average of 7-day provisional 7-day new daily new confirmed cases of CDC Week 10 (according to the date of test collection) is 10.1 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 6.9% of symptomatic patients admitted to a regional hospital during the 10th week (the week until March 13, 2009).

More than 50 COVID-19 outbreaks were reported last week among high school students who attended dance and dinner on March 13. Over the past 30 days, there have been 1,351 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, with staff reported from 415 kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,270 residents and 2,371 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,010 were hospitalized and 671 died. Approximately 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.). A cumulative total of 430 residents and 207 staff in Dallas’ collective living facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. By March 24, 189 COVID-19 patients had undergone acute treatment in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 363 over the same period, or about 14 percent. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

The updated UTSW forecast reflects in-model leveling with hospitalizations between 140 and 270 and 480 cases per day by April 8.