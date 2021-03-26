How Ohio State University Students Get the COVID-19 Vaccine





Starting Friday, all Ohio State University students can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but it can be confusing about how to get it. Eligibility is open to everyone in Ohio on Mondays over the age of 16, but individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine according to US Food and Drug Administration guidelines. More than 3 million Ohio people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — more than a quarter of the state’s population, Governor Mike DeWine announced at a press conference Thursday. Ohio State University plans to provide vaccinations to the university community between Dewin’s office and the Ohio Inter-University Council on Tuesday, said President Kristina M. Johnson. She said the plan would be announced in the next few days. So far, here’s how Ohio State University students can get the vaccine: How do I sign up to get a vaccine appointment? Students have different options for signing up for the vaccine.They can sign up from Wexner Medical Center In Ohio using the MyChart app Columbus city, Franklin County Public Health And other regional medical centers and pharmacies.Ohio also created the center Vaccine scheduling tool.. Ohio Health Department Interactive map It shows various vaccine providers throughout the state and links to online portals. At the time of publication, there were 1,325 locations in Ohio. Students in less densely populated areas of Ohio may be lucky to schedule a vaccine appointment in their home country. Students can find county-specific vaccination information on the County Health Department website. When can I sign up? It depends on the provider. Some health departments and medical centers pre-schedule when individuals are eligible. Others are waiting for each entitlement window to open. Do I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine? No. The COVID-19 vaccine is provided free of charge to everyone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, healthcare providers can request a refund of insurance information to manage shots, but they cannot refuse uninsured individuals. Which vaccine should I get? Both vaccines are possible. All vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson have been approved by the FDA as safe. Only Pfizer vaccines are approved for individuals between the ages of 16 and 17. All three are approved for individuals over the age of 18.

..





