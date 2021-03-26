Coronavirus remains the leading cause of death in Los Angeles





Los Angeles, CA — The coronavirus continues to be the leading cause of daily death in Los Angeles County, marking a severe milestone of 23,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. There is reason to be optimistic that the daily death toll will soon decline, despite the tragic sacrifice of lost lives. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 continue to decline dramatically in Los Angeles.

Health officials hope that the enthusiastic pace of vaccination will lead to a continued decline in new coronavirus cases locally, despite a national decline. Thursday flat for the first time in a few weeks.. The pace of vaccination is expected to increase in April. Within a few days, all adults in the state will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Eligibility for the vaccine and obtaining the vaccine in the face of an ongoing supply shortage are two very different things, but county health officials are optimistic about the new state guidelines. From April 1st, all people over 50 will be eligible for the vaccine, and those over 16 will be eligible after 2 weeks.

“By expanding vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks, the more doses the county receives, the more people will be more likely to be vaccinated,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. Would be. ” “In these times of supply shortages, our priority is to ensure that residents and workers in the affected communities are each vaccinated. As qualifications grow, risks increase. Double efforts to increase vaccine accessibility and availability in the highest communities. Lower vaccination rates. “ According to Governor Gavin Newsom, the state can expect a surge in vaccine supply next month. Currently, Los Angeles County receives approximately 300,000 doses per week. County leaders are strengthening their ability to inoculate as many as one million people each week as soon as shots are available.

Meanwhile, health officials have continued to preach adherence to infection control measures such as face cover and physical distance until the majority of the population is vaccinated. On Thursday, the county reported an additional 66 deaths from COVID-19, and Long Beach health officials added two more, increasing the county-wide total from the pandemic to 23,022.

The county reported an additional 608 cases, with Long Beach adding 56 and Pasadena 13 cases, for a cumulative total of 1,216,319 cases. According to state statistics, as of Thursday, 692 people were admitted to the county for COVID, down from 729 on Wednesday. The number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 169 on Wednesday to 183 on Thursday.

Feller warned on Wednesday that the more infectious COVID-19 mutant was more prevalent in the county. In particular, one from California and another that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The epidemic of these variants, which could be more easily passed from person to person, raised concerns about the possibility of a reversal of the declining trend of infection-the county further in the state’s economic resumption blueprint. When you are ready to move forward. However, except for the new surge in COVID cases, the county will limit the blueprint for a safer economy in the state by the first week of April, perhaps the day after Easter Sunday. It will be in a few orange layers. Once that happens, it’s up to the county to decide whether to fully comply with the state’s Orange Layer guidelines for businesses that are allowed to open or expand capacity. Moving to the orange layer, the county could lift all capacity limits for retail and personal care businesses and raise capacity limits for cinemas, churches, museums, zoos, aquariums and restaurants from 25% to 50%. I can do it. You can increase the capacity of your fitness center from 10% to 25%. The orange layer also allows the bar to resume outdoors, and the cardroom and family entertainment center may be cleared to resume indoor operations. However, counties are allowed to set stricter restrictions or change guidelines than the state allows. For example, Los Angeles County bans restaurants and breweries from turning on television to prevent a crowd of sports fans. This is a rule that only enforces in Los Angeles County. Health officials will work with county supervisors and business unit representatives affected by the transition to the Oranges to “assess what makes sense for LA County,” Feller said. It was. “We promise to move forward with everyone,” she said. “And we are excited about this opportunity to stay on a journey of recovery, and we know that this has great implications for everyone, but in a way that does not endanger safety. I have to do that. “ Especially in the orange layer, the bar may be reopened with outdoor service only. “What changes could actually make it as secure as possible,” Feller said, as the county sought ways to reopen such businesses. Last weekend, non-liquor breweries and wineries were cleaned up to resume alcohol service, but time was limited and required customer advance reservations and a 90-minute time limit. According to Feller, the list of restrictions can easily be applied to breweries and wineries, but “it probably doesn’t make much sense given how people generally enjoy being in a bar.” .. “Once again, it’s always a concern because these are places where people can’t wear masks and can’t keep distance for long periods of time,” she said. “… So you’ll have to look closely at it.” City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

