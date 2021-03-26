Health
When does the hay fever season begin and what are the symptoms?
Spring is coming, And the hay fever season is fully underway, and high pollen numbers are expected to occur regularly over the next few months.
For those who suffer from hay fever among us, it means endless sneezing and itchy eyes for months.
according to Allergy UK, 10% to 30% of adults suffer from hay fever, and 40% of children.
This is all you need to know The season of hay fever before going out, The symptoms you can expect and the best treatments you can use.
When does the hay fever season begin?
The time when hay fever is most pronounced depends on the type of pollen you are most allergic to.
There are different types of pollen in different plants and trees, such as ash, birch, pine and nettle.
Each year, the time of pollen growth depends on the weather, and the number of pollen is highest during warm and windy seasons.
Symptoms are often the worst during the six months from April to September, but the time frame varies from person to person.
The most common groups of pollen that cause hay fever are trees, grass and weeds.
Tree pollen It usually peaks at the beginning of the year and pollen counts are highest from March to May, but can be noticeable during the rest of the summer in June, July and August.
Pollen usually does not start until March or April, but does not peak until around June or July. It then begins to decline slightly in August and is usually fairly mild by September.
Weeds usually begin to produce pollen in June or July, but peak around August or September and may be noticeable in October.
What are the symptoms of hay fever?
The main symptoms of hay fever include the following: sneeze Runny nose, stuffy nose.
Some patients with hay fever experience itching, red eyes, sewing, and loss of odor.
In some cases, pollen can cause headaches and earaches, which can make you feel more tired than usual.
There is no cure for hay fever, but there are several medications available from pharmacies that can help treat and alleviate symptoms, such as tablets, eye drops, and nasal sprays.
If you don’t know the best way to deal with your symptoms, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to find the best treatment.
People experiencing symptoms of hay fever may wear wraparound sunglasses to protect their eyes when outside and use petrolatum around their nostrils to prevent pollen from entering the nose. I recommend it.
It is also worth taking a shower and changing clothes when entering from the outside. This helps remove pollen from the body and hair and reduce home symptoms.
How many pollens are there in London?
If you are in the capital and feel restricted to hay fever, the Health Website A. Vogel 5-day pollen count forecast..
If you want to be more accurate, you can adjust the chart to a specific area of London. Therefore, you should be able to determine if flare-ups will occur regardless of whether you are heading to Crisold Park or Peck Kamrai. ..
If you know exactly what you are allergic to, the site also categorizes the number of individual plants.
