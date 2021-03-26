Atchison Co., Kan.Death of a woman under investigation as potentially vaccine-related





Acheson, Colorado (WIBW)-Acheson’s female death is under investigation as it may be related to the vaccine. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it was too early to say that her cause of death was the COVID-19 vaccine. Jefferson’s sheriff Jeff Helig said the 13 news county dispatch had received an allergic reaction call just before 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The location was Keystone Learning Services in Ozarkey, which hosted the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The phone described a 68-year-old woman who had difficulty speaking between breaths injected with an EPI pen. Evans’s son does not provide comments at this time. Stormont Vail confirmed that the person had been treated in the hospital. A spokeswoman said the cause of death had not yet been identified and expressed their thoughts and condolences to the family. KDHE said he noticed the death of 68-year-old Genie Evans Thursday morning. She has been vaccinated by Jefferson and, according to the local health department, follows appropriate CDC guidelines. During the waiting period, Evans began to experience anaphylaxis and was treated after being vaccinated, according to KDHE. She was then taken to a local hospital and later died. KDHE said in a news release that death would be fully investigated according to standard protocols. KDHE said the assignment of specific causes of Evans’ death was premature until the investigation was completed. KDHE said the idea and condolences were directed at women’s families. According to KDHE, the Department of Health is dead Vaccine adverse event reporting system, VAERS is a national vaccine monitoring program run by the CDC and FDA. VAERS Track adverse events reported by all types of vaccines and vaccine manufacturers. KDHE said that whenever a death or adverse event occurs after vaccination, the case should be reported to VAERS. This process will allow authorities to monitor possible adverse events associated with vaccination. As with the standard protocol, it said death would be completely reviewed. According to KDHE VAERS The report helps to inform more in-depth investigations that can ultimately find a particular cause of death in a woman. A search of the VAERS site revealed that a total of 382 side effects were reported for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is about 0.5% of the 706,000 or more doses given by the state. 152 are from Moderna and 230 are after the Pfizer shot. Twenty-two deaths were reported across the state, with 16 causing reactions that could be life-threatening or permanently disability. By comparison, in 2019, the state reported 84 side effects and one death to various influenza vaccines. 55 reports of measles vaccine at the same time without death. The CDC emphasizes that all of this is under investigation, and reports on the site do not imply that the adverse event was caused by the vaccine. Copyright 2021 WIBW. all rights reserved.

