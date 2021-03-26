Experts warn that attempts to contain COVID-19 could miss the epidemic of HIV, hepatitis C, and syphilis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted healthcare professionals and resources for over a year by stopping the spread of other infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C, and sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.

Gary Lakas, secretary-general of the Canadian AIDS Association, said access to tests for HIV, hepatitis C, chlamydia and syphilis was limited.

“Looking across the country, the anecdotal evidence is that there are few tests,” Lacasse added, official Health Canada statistics are always two years behind.

“The benefits we have achieved in the last few years have been lost,” Lacas said. “That’s really disappointing.”

There are no national data on testing for infectious diseases other than COVID-19, but figures released by the Saskatchewan state government this month give a glimpse of what a state is against.

Tests in Saskatchewan plummeted and several infections surged. Experts warn that it can take years to recover from this setback.

Vidya Reddy, Education Coordinator for the AIDS Program South Saskatchewan (APSS), said:

Unlike other parts of Canada, where exposure to HIV is primarily due to sexual contact between men, the main risk factor for transmitting HIV in Saskatchewan is the use of injectable drugs.

Lady works at a drop-in center at the edge of Regina’s north-central area, which keeps the door open throughout the pandemic. APSS handed out 1.4 million needles to drug users in 2020, but has been forced to suspend blood and sexually transmitted disease testing clinics for more than a year.

This is because a public health nurse from the Saskatchewan Department of Health, which was set up at the center to perform tests every Thursday afternoon, has been diverted to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

As a result, Reddy said the IDU “slipped through the gap.”

“They are at risk. But tell them, go here and go there for testing. It just doesn’t work because they feel uncomfortable.”

Soaring HIV infection rate

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, one person is infected with HIV every four hours in the country.

Saskatchewan has been working on epidemic levels of HIV for many years. The proportion of newly diagnosed cases is 16.9 per 100,000, which is three times the national average of 5.6 per 100,000.HIV prevalence in some Saskatchewan indigenous people 10 times the national average..

In Saskatchewan, HIV testing has dropped significantly.

In Saskatchewan, HIV testing has been reduced by 30% since resources were redirected to fight COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state’s HIV prevalence is three times higher than the national average, and experts say it may have caught up with the effects of failed tests over the years. 2:03

Danita Wahpoosewyan was diagnosed with HIV in 2005 and works as a peer mentor for other people living with the virus in Regina. Previous drug users had injected cocaine and morphine, but now she is concerned about the increase in fentanyl in her community and the possibility that HIV infection may not be detected.

“In the community, my family is taking drugs together. As you know, I was taking drugs with my daughter, sister, brother, niece, and nephew. That’s the way this community in the north-central part is. .. [Regina], “She said.

The 55-year-old grandmother said that restricting access to the test would not help, as people are already resisting being tested because of stigma and shame.

30% reduction in HIV testing during pandemics

Prior to the pandemic, Saskatchewan health officials felt they were gaining momentum at the forefront of testing.

State laboratories processed approximately 94,000 HIV tests in 2019 and diagnosed 199 new infections. Then, in 2020, access to the lab was restricted, outreach programs were reduced, and 175 new infectious disease diagnoses were reduced to 65,000 tests (30% reduction).

Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease expert who treats HIV patients at Regina General Hospital, said a slight drop in newly diagnosed cases would be misleading due to fewer tests.

“The fact that there are relatively similar numbers of cases here in Regina, in fact there are slightly more cases, and the number of tests is significantly reduced is that many undiagnosed people do not have access to the tests. It means that it is a service. ” “We will see more cases.”

Public health experts say the increase in pandemics and fentanyl in Saskatchewan has exacerbated high-risk substance use.

He warned, “Unfortunately, we will catch up for years.”

Wong said pandemic isolation and anxiety exacerbated high-risk behavior, while at the same time increasing access to services. Many do not ask for a test, but agree to screen when they visit the clinic. However, these direct visits have been reduced. Similarly, many labs and clinics required virtual or scheduled bookings.

“It’s hard to do things virtually on the phone. With FaceTime, Skype, etc., there are even homes when people can’t access the phone, the internet, or people.”

When people access health care, antiretroviral treatment of HIV can limit viral load to undetectable levels and minimize its spread to others.

Health Canada, November 2020 HIV self-test kit approved — A simple finger stab blood test that people can do at home — but it’s not yet widely available in the community.

Rapid increase in hepatitis C and syphilis

Dr. Ibrahim Khan, Chief Medical Health Officer of Canada’s Indigenous Services, said it is difficult to provide screening, treatment and counseling to reserves in indigenous communities with limited visitors.

Hepatitis C was tested in 2020, according to Saskatchewan government statistics. 20% decrease..

Kahn believes that drug use with syringes, which can spread HIV and hepatitis C, also promotes unprotected sex.Last year he warned against a surge in cases of syphilis, Highly infectious sexually transmitted diseases of Saskatchewan indigenous people.

According to Kahn, the provisional rate from 2020 shows that the community he serves has a syphilis diagnosis rate of 308 per 100,000, an increase of 110% from 2019.

On the west, Alberta Health Services Working with record cases of syphilis Since recording 12 stillbirths and 1,753 newly diagnosed cases in 2018.

Kahn is most anxious about seeing syphilis during childbirth.

“Since 2014, no baby has been born to a syphilis mother in Saskatchewan. There was a case of this happening last year,” he said.

When a mother gives her child syphilis in utero, it can lead to stillbirth of the baby and congenital syphilis, which can cause long-term health problems.

“We have to keep it on the radar.”

Finding a balance between dealing with a pandemic and managing other chronic illnesses is a daily struggle for public health professionals at the Saskatchewan Department of Health (SHA).

Dr. Stuart Skinner has devoted much of his career to stopping the spread of infectious diseases in the state. He is the director of the Wellness Wheel, a non-profit organization of doctors and nurses aimed at increasing access to indigenous care.

At the same time, he is currently SHA’s pandemic lead at Regina.

“COVID took over everything,” he said. “It’s hard because you’re torn in so many different ways. We’ve built a lot of programs and momentum, and … basically, because of this pandemic, it’s paused To do.”

As resources have reached their limits, he has not lost his determination to resume HIV work.

“We need to get up right away — now. We need to try to find ways to increase services for patients with illnesses that are not related to COVID,” Skinner said.

Chronic problems

The Ministry of Health of Saskatchewan said it is investing more money in harm reduction services.

“HIV is often the product of complex social problems, making it difficult for individuals to connect with, treat and adhere to consistent care providers,” the ministry said in a statement. It was.

Margaret Kisikau Piesis, head of the Aboriginal AIDS Network in Canada, said more than medical resources were needed to stop the spread of infectious diseases. She said the underlying problems-poverty, homelessness, mental health, addiction, and generations of trauma-are complex and widespread.

Margaret Xycaupiesis, CEO of Canada’s Aboriginal AIDS Network, is dissatisfied with the continued death of AIDS indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan, despite the preventability and treatment of HIV. (Bonnie Allen / CBC)

“We need to consider indigenous peoples’ ways to see solutions for indigenous peoples, so providing clean needles is not everything. It’s very important, but we’re considering the next step.” Piyesis said.

This is Wong’s echoing message, stating that being infected with HIV is usually a symptomatology of more complex social and financial distress.

“I admit that these are not simple and trivial issues, but now I don’t think it’s that easy to talk about as an HIV issue, a hepatitis issue, or even an overdose issue. It’s social. It’s a problem.