Can I get the Covid vaccine when I am pregnant or breastfeeding?





Can I use Covid Jab while pregnant or breastfeeding? If not, wouldn't it endanger me and my baby? Dr. Cesar Díaz-García, a fertility expert and medical director of the IVI London (ivi.uk) Infertility Clinic, said: This advice is just a precautionary measure, as research on the effects of vaccines on pregnant women is limited. "Pregnant women have historically been excluded from clinical trials for ethical reasons and have been excluded from most Covid-19 vaccination trials. That said, vaccines so far. There is no evidence to suggest that can have a negative effect on pregnancy. The licensed vaccine does not contain live viruses, which means it cannot grow in the body. It can grow. Without the inclusion of organisms, there is no risk that the vaccine will harm or adversely affect the fetus. ""vaccination Recommended in some exceptional cases for pregnant women. This includes pregnant women who are particularly frequently at risk of infection. ICU Pregnant women are at risk of serious complications from Covid-19, such as asthma and type 1 or type 2 diabetes, due to the ward or underlying health condition. If this is you, you need to talk to your obstetrician to assess your risks, benefits, and personal circumstances. "But most pregnant women are advised not to get vaccinated at this time. Once they give birth, they can safely move on. who (WHO) states that vaccination can be done during breastfeeding. "In the meantime, pregnant women are considered to be at moderate (clinically vulnerable) risk for Covid-19, but there is no evidence that the coronavirus is likely to cause serious illness. And while it may be possible for you to pass the coronavirus to your baby before birth, this only happened in a handful of cases. When that happened, the baby was very quick. I have fully recovered. "The situation is gradually becoming safer due to the increase in vaccinations and advances in medicine. Vaccination tests are also being conducted on healthy pregnant women, so prevention for those who are expecting in the future. You may be advised to get vaccinated, but it will take some time for the results to come out. "

