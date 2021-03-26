German mother of 11 children fights the virus with discipline and love





Eisemroth (AP), Germany — A year after the coronavirus pandemic, an 11-year-old mother, Katja Heimann, has her spirit despite several blockades and homeschooling of seven children. Trying to maintain. The secret to her success is structured everyday life, patience, and love.

Living with her husband Andre and her children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, Heimann adheres to a strict daily schedule to accomplish everything he needs when he has 11 children. This involves a lot of self-discipline. Waking up at dawn, cleaning homes, doing laundry, cooking, and closing schools for most German students since the end of last year, helping children distance education. Learning.

Despite her patience, the situation is “very exhausted lately,” the 41-year-old told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

“The biggest challenge is to continue,” she added. Like millions of families in Germany and around the world, Heimann suffers from the ongoing daily burden of a pandemic. But at least in Germany, if most families need to take care of one, two, three, or rarely four children, Heymann has an entire children’s soccer team in the house. .. The oldest, Milena, 22, has already moved, but lives nearby and visits several times a week. In addition to the seven school-age children, Heimann has three small children. The youngest is only 18 months and is still in kindergarten, but is sometimes closed due to a virus. “It’s very noisy and cramped here,” Katja Heimann said with a sigh and a smile. When four high school students are attending a video conference with a teacher, she helps three elementary school students solve long wooden exercises. Kitchen table. “At the beginning of homeschooling, the whole family had only one laptop, but it didn’t work at all,” she said. Friends and neighbors quickly helped and lent a spare device to their family. Locksmith’s husband Andre, 52, says he is in awe of how his wife keeps her family together during a pandemic. “She takes care of housework, homework, cooking, cleaning, paperwork, everything. She’s amazing,” he says. Of course, Heiman has good days and bad days. Sometimes the kids argue with each other, get bored and don’t want to learn distance anymore, but want to hang out with their friends again. This is not allowed for distance learning. “Of course, we are stressed and we insist,” Andre says. “But in general, the situation has brought us closer.” Throughout the country, families are under the brunt of a pandemic, and parents as well as children are exhausted by the ongoing school closure. In some German states, some schools have been cautiously reopened and are intended for half-size attendance only, while others still keep many children in distance learning only mode. .. At the beginning of the pandemic, Germany seemed to have relatively good control over the virus, but things happened last fall as the beginning of the second wave quickly filled hospitals and increased deaths. It got worse. Since November, 83 million people in the country have lived under various blockades. Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed. However, despite the restrictions, the number of infections in Germany has increased again in recent weeks as the more contagious viral variants first detected in the United Kingdom have become predominant in the country.

Germany has recorded more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. On Thursday, the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 22,657 new confirmed daily cases, up from 17,504 a week ago. His three-year-old son, Oscar, suffers from a rare genetic disorder, has intellectual disabilities, and is therefore particularly vulnerable, so getting an infection is a constant fear for Heimann. “Our family has two risk patients, an Oscar with a genetic defect and my husband, so I’m always afraid that someone will bring back the infection,” says Katja Heimann. Despite their worries, some children have recently begun to return to school part-time and want full-time lessons soon. “The best thing is when we can all go back to school every day and meet and play in groups again,” says 10-year-old Martha. “And I’ll play football, which is currently canceled, again, which is really ridiculous,” adds his 12-year-old brother Willi. The rest of the Heymanns can’t wait for the pandemic to end. “The most important thing is when the kids finally become children again and can enjoy their hobbies,” says his father Andre. “They are no longer bored and can go wherever they want and start over.” ___ Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

