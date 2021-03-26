The combination of X-ray and AI serves as a quick diagnostic tool for COVID-19.





According to a team of Brazilian researchers who taught computer programs through various machine learning, the first clinically used X-rays in the late 1890s were the best in COVID-19 patients with the help of artificial intelligence. It has the potential to be an advanced diagnostic tool. How to detect COVID-19 with chest X-ray with an accuracy of 95.6-98.5%. They give the result IEEE / CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica, A joint publication of the IEEE and the Chinese Association of Automation. Researchers have previously focused on the detection and classification of lung lesions such as fibrosis, emphysema, and lung nodules through medical imaging. Common symptoms of suspected COVID-19 infection include dyspnea, cough, and, in more severe cases, pneumonia. All of this can be seen on medical images such as CT scans and x-rays. When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, we agreed to use our expertise to address this new global issue. ” Victor Hugo C. de Al Bakaki, Stuyvesant High SchoolOr the corresponding Author and RResearcher, Image Processing, Signaling and Applied Computing Laboratory, Fortaleza University According to Albuquerque, many medical facilities have insufficient numbers of tests and long processing times, so research teams are readily available in all hospitals and are already frequently used in the diagnosis of COVID-19: X-ray equipment. We focused on improving the tools we are using. “We decided to use x-ray images to investigate whether COVID-19 infection could be detected automatically,” said Albakirki, comparing it to the number of days required for a cotton swab or saliva diagnostic test. He said most X-ray images will be available within minutes. However, researchers have found a lack of publicly available chest x-rays to train artificial intelligence models to automatically identify lungs in COVID-19 patients. They had only 194 COVID-19 X-rays and 194 healthy X-rays, but usually thousands of images are needed to thoroughly teach the model to detect and classify a particular target. .. To compensate for this, they take a model trained on a large dataset of other x-ray images and use the same method to detect lungs that may be infected with COVID-19. I trained like that. They used several different machine learning methods, two of which resulted in 95.6% and 98.5% accuracy ratings, respectively. “X-rays are so fast and cheap that they help to triage patients where medical systems have collapsed or far from major centers with access to more complex technologies,” Albuquerque said. Says. “This approach of automatically detecting and classifying medical images helps physicians identify, measure, and classify illnesses.” Next, according to Albuquerque, researchers have the ultimate goal of developing a free online platform for medical image classification, and when it becomes available, methods using larger datasets. We plan to continue testing. Source: China Automation Association Journal reference: Ohata, EF, et al.. (2021) Automatic detection of COVID-19 infection using chest X-ray images by metastasis learning. IEEE / CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica. doi.org/10.1109/JAS.2020.1003393..

