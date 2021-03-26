How Covid-19 Affects Youth





The Covid-19 pandemic has had serious implications for the lives of children and young adults, from home-study challenges to lack of time with friends and a significant increase in the number of 22-year-olds reporting depressive symptoms.

The findings are included in a special study of the Covid-19 experience in children and young adults participating in a longitudinal study of growth in Ireland.

Join us on Friday, March 26, 2021 @GrowingUpIre COVID-19 A webinar that discusses the results of an online survey of youth experiences in a pandemic. Register here:https://t.co/1LVsFX1Ogi#ESRIevents #growingupinireland # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5dLnZFEte3 — ESRI Dublin (@ESRIDublin) March 19, 2021 In a special survey, 5,500 young people aged 12 and 22 and more than 3,000 parents responded, many reporting significant changes in their lives as a result of the pandemic. For example, the proportion of young adults who scored higher on the depressive symptom scale increased significantly from 27% at age 20 to 48% at age 22 now. Many respondents in both age groups reported depression and increased intake of “junk food and sweets,” increasing the incidence of this among girls and young women. Financial burden At the time of the survey, about 10% of 22-year-olds, and a similar proportion of 12-year-old parents, experienced financial burdens, with more than 20% of young adults having parents and 72% of 22-year-olds last December. Pandemic living together. Young adults are also at increased risk of being dismissed prior to their 12-year-old parents, with 10% of both groups experiencing financial burdens, most notably among people in low-income households. was. .. More than one-third of 22-year-olds and one-quarter of 12-year-olds live in households with at least one person at risk for severe Covid-19 disease and in low-income households in both groups. I was there. It was likely to report this. Both children and young adults reported more time to contact their friends over the phone, but meeting friends and participating in cultural activities decreased significantly. It is “always true” that only half of students in both age groups have a place to study quietly while studying at home, and two-thirds of 12-year-olds returned to school last September. Said that it was consistent with the transition. From primary education to secondary education. Low-income family They are likely to report negative experiences regarding returning to school, such as difficulty in studying, while students of both ages are a quiet place to study if they come from a low-income family. And less likely to have the proper internet. Dr. Aisling Murray, Senior Research Officer at ESRI and one of the authors of the report, said: Considering the timing of the milestone transition in the personal life course path, especially at the age of 12 who started secondary school and the age of 22 who took the first step in the career ladder. “ Despite current difficulties, most 12 and 22 years old said they were optimistic about the future. 72% of young adults were optimistic about their future, and 88% of parents strongly agreed or agreed to be optimistic about their child’s future.

