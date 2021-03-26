Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: What You Need to Know

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, colonic rectal cancer (a term used to describe cancer that begins in the colon or rectum) is the third most common cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women and the second most common cause of cancer deaths. There are many causes. When men and women are combined. These cancers are sometimes called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they originate.

Some simple lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of colon cancer. Eat a healthy diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight. Alcohol use is associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, so if you choose to take alcohol, the American Cancer Society recommends two glasses a day for men and one or less a day for women. I am.

Most colorectal cancers begin as growth in the colon or the lining of the rectum. These growths are called polyps. Some types of polyps can turn into cancer over time (usually for years), but not all polyps get cancer.

Colonoscopy is the most common screening procedure used to detect abnormalities in the large intestine and rectum, allowing doctors to remove polyps before they become cancerous, so that colorectal cancer can be removed. Helps reduce the incidence. Because polyps can take 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer, regular screening can help doctors detect and treat colorectal cancer before it spreads. Colonoscopy is not the only screening option available, but colonoscopy is highly recommended as doctors can take steps to detect and prevent cancer during surgery. ..

Colorectal polyps and cancer often show no immediate signs or symptoms, making regular screening even more important. Symptoms that may suggest colon cancer are:

⦁ Changes in bowel habits that last for more than a few days, such as diarrhea, constipation, and stool stenosis

⦁ If you feel that you need to defecate, you don’t have to worry about defecation.

⦁ Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

⦁ The stool may be bloody and the stool may appear dark brown or black

⦁ Convulsions or abdominal (abdominal) pain

⦁ Weakness and malaise

⦁ Unintentional weight loss

Everyone needs to be screened for colorectal cancer from the age of 50, but some need to start the process a little earlier. The American Cancer Society currently recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer begin regular screening at age 45, but all insurance companies screen for colorectal cancer before age 50. We do not bear the cost.

People who are healthy and have a life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue to be screened for colorectal cancer regularly until the age of 75. For people between the ages of 76 and 85, screening decisions should be based on a person’s preferences and life expectancy. , Overall health, and previous screening history. People over the age of 85 should no longer be screened for colorectal cancer.

In the case of screening, people are considered to be at average risk if they do not:

⦁ History of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps

⦁ Family history of colorectal cancer

⦁ Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)

⦁ Hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome (hereditary nonpolyposis colon cancer or HNPCC) are confirmed or suspected

⦁ Personal history of irradiating the abdomen (abdomen) or pelvic area to treat previous cancers

Patients with a personal or family history of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, or who are experiencing symptoms should be considered at high risk and should be consulted with a healthcare provider.

There is no reason to be afraid or delay having a screening colonoscopy. Patients are asked to take a clear liquid diet the day before colonoscopy and are instructed to take laxatives the night before the procedure. Patients are sedated for the exam and most people only need to take a break from work on the day of the exam. In most cases, the procedure can be completed in 15-20 minutes.

Williamson Medical Group Gastroenterologist, Elizabeth Lindsey, MD And Eric Sumner, MD is a board-certified expert who is screened for colorectal cancer and is passionate about the importance of providing peace of mind to patients. Williamson Medical Group uses state-of-the-art technology to perform procedures such as colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, upper endoscopy, and endoscopic ultrasonography.

Take action today! While simple lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet and exercise may help reduce risk, regular screening plays an important role in the successful prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

For more information on scheduling colorectal cancer screening or Williamson Medical Group’s gastroenterology services, please visit: WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/Colonoscopy Alternatively, call (615) 435-7979.

