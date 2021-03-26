



Influenza vaccination is usually given to the upper arm. Photo courtesy of: Pixabay & nbsp Main highlights Influenza vaccination is given to boost the flu or immunity to the flu. Flattening the COVID curve is a challenge for authorities around the world. Studies have shown the effectiveness of influenza vaccination in promoting the potential for coronavirus contraction Washington: The results of a new study suggest that people vaccinated against influenza during the last flu season are significantly less likely to test positive for COVID-19 when a pandemic occurs. Those who tested positive had fewer complications than those who were not vaccinated against the flu. These new discoveries mean that senior author Marion Hoffman Bowman, MD, continues to recommend flu shots to patients even as the flu season approaches the end. “This is especially related to vaccine hesitation, and vaccination against influenza this year can alleviate anxiety about the new COVID-19 vaccine,” said Frankel, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Heart, Michigan Medical Frankel Cardiovascular Center. Hoffman, a specialist, said. Michigan Medicine is the University of Michigan Academic Medical Center. The researchers reviewed the charts of more than 27,000 patients who were tested for COVID-19 infection in Michigan medicine from March to mid-July 2020. Of the approximately 13,000 people infected with influenza the previous year, 4% were COVID positive. -19. Of the 14,000 people who were not vaccinated against the flu, nearly 5% were COVID-19 positive. Relevance remained important after controlling ethnicity, race, gender, age, body mass index, smoking status, and other variables, including many comorbidities, Hoffman said. People vaccinated against the flu were also significantly less likely to require hospitalization, but the researchers found no significant difference in mortality between the two groups. No one in this study tested positive for both infections at the same time. The underlying mechanism behind the association is not yet clear, Hoffman says. “Patients receiving the flu vaccine may be more socially distant and follow the CDC guidelines, but the flu vaccine may also have a direct biological impact on the immune system. Fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus, “she says. A prospective longitudinal study is underway to investigate the effects of influenza vaccines on respiratory diseases, including the Home Influenza Vaccine Assessment (HIVE) study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health. “It’s powerful to provide providers with another tool that encourages patients to use available, effective and safe vaccinations,” said Carmel, an assistant professor of internal medicine and co-lead author of Michigan medicine hospitalist.・ Dr. Asure Medical said. A few months ago, Hoffman was worried that he kept looking online for false information linking the flu vaccine to COVID-19 infection. “Instead of worrying about the relationship between COVID-19 and flu shots, our publication is more about getting flu shots related to leaving the hospital for COVID-19. It provides a lot of confidence, “she says. Prior to the pandemic hit, Hoffman and co-lead author Anna Conlon, PhD, a student at UM Medical School, educated Frankel CVC patients on another promising link to the influenza vaccine, the cardiovascular protective effect. “There is solid data that flu shots prevent hospitalization for heart attacks and heart failure, which is another reason to vaccinate each season of the flu,” says Konron.

