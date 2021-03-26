Doctors advocate more screening as the incidence of colon cancer in young adults increases

Zack Douglas, who lives in Cedar Rapids, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 38. Unusually, his case is part of an increasingly common trend throughout the United States.

Over the last 30 years, the incidence of colorectal cancer, or colorectal and rectal cancer, has more than doubled among individuals under the age of 50. National Cancer Institute..

Over the past few years, the incidence of cancer in people under the age of 50 has increased by 2.2 percent annually, according to the report. American Cancer Society.. As a result, that age group accounted for about 12% of all colorectal cancer cases in the United States in 2020, for a total of about 18,000 cases.

However, despite rising cancer rates in adolescents, cancer rates over the age of 50 have declined over the same 30 years. This is primarily due to the age group undergoing recommended screening, including colonoscopy.

Dr. Dean Abramson, a gastroenterologist at UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids, said Douglas’ cancer potential was rare years ago and was screened as a person in his thirties who was symptomatic but had no family history. It states that it was not done. ..

“This is someone who would have long been ignored by primary care 10 years ago,” he said.

It is important to take that possibility into account, Abramson said, because younger people show more aggressive and more advanced tumors than older patients. But because of their age, they are also more likely to succeed in treatment.

“So the time between the first complaint and their treatment is important,” Abramson said.

When Douglas first began to show symptoms such as abdominal pain and blood in the stool, when he went to the doctor, he said cancer was not initially considered a possibility. A month later, he went to emergency treatment with the same symptoms, and the healthcare provider thought it could be hemorrhoids.

However, the symptoms continued to worsen and the abdominal pain diminished. He said on his third visit that the nurse practitioner immediately suspected cancer and ordered a test.

The results came back and Douglas said he was given two years to live. Still, he said he was relieved to know what went wrong.

“Until then, I didn’t know what was happening to me, so at least I knew what was wrong and I was able to start treatment,” he said.

Douglas, now 40, has been receiving chemotherapy injections for the past two years. He said his treatment would continue into a foreseeable future until his cancer was resolved.

The cause of this increasing trend in the incidence of colorectal cancer in young adults remains unknown. Experts theorize that the age group tends to consume less fiber and more lean meats and processed foods, which may be associated with a poor diet. According to the National Cancer Institute, it may also be associated with certain bacteria in the intestines, which can cause harmful inflammation.

Family history remains a very important risk factor when considering a patient’s cancer potential, Abramson said.

For those without a family history or other symptoms, Abramson recommends starting regular screening at age 45 instead of the recommended age of 50.

Abramson recommended that patients ask their doctors to start screening sooner.

Signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer include persistent changes in bowel habits, weight loss, rectal bleeding or bloody stools, and abdominal pain or discomfort. If you notice persistent symptoms, contact your doctor about screening.

