Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

New Brunswick has tightened regulations in parts of the state in the face of an increasing number of cases. The state’s top doctors say the goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Edmundston region, “before we get an even stronger grip.” I have it now. “

In Atlantic Canada, health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the majority of them New Brunswick.. Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said 24 out of 30 reported On Thursday in New Brunswick, I was in the Edmundston area northwest of the state.

“The situation seems to be improving and the game has changed again in the final period of the pandemic,” Russell said in a briefing announcing circuit breaker restrictions. days. “And the game changer is really a variant.”

Various cases are “really daunting,” she said, as they become more contagious and difficult to contain.

According to Russell, the first confirmed strain of B117 in the United Kingdom accounts for 62% of cases in the Edmundston region.

Delaying the spread requires “many interventions” and targeted action, but as the state deploys the vaccine, new efforts and public cooperation are needed, she said. According to Russell, New Brunswick aims to give the first dose to all adults who want the vaccine by mid-June.

Nova ScotiaMeanwhile, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. Prince Edward Island Reported one new case.

There were no new cases reported in Newfoundland and LabradorAs of Thursday, there was only one active case of COVID-19 and no patients in the hospital.

—Last updated from CBC News and The Canadian Press at 7:26 AM Eastern Standard Time.

What’s happening all over Canada

See | Auditors condemn Ottawa’s preparation for COVID-19:

The Canadian Audit President said the government was working on COVID-19 and was overconfident when it first arrived a year ago and was unable to track many travelers who were supposed to enter the quarantine. 2:31

As of early Friday morning, Canada reported 951,568 COVID-19 cases, with 38,923 believed to be active. The CBC news for the dead totaled 22,790.

Health authorities across the country have expressed concern about the increasing number of cases associated with the variant of concern.As of Thursday evening, the federal website posting the figures reported by the states and territories Over 7,100 variant cases have been reported. Including:

6,611 cases of the first reported B117 variant in the United Kingdom

257 cases of the first reported B1351 variant in South Africa.

236 cases of P1 variant originally linked to tourists from Brazil.

To QuebecHealth officials reported 945 new cases and 4 additional deaths on Thursday. There are 496 hospitalizations and 117 COVID-19 patients are listed in the state intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the state health department confirmed on Thursday that Quebec people with COVID-19 infection needed only a single dose of a vaccine that acted as an immunopotentiator.

See | How dangerous is it for high school students in Quebec to return to full-time classes?

Two health professionals are considering a state decision to send junior high school students back full-time. 4:09

Ontario Although 17 additional deaths and 2,380 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, health officials said approximately 280 cases were included as part of the data catch-up. According to figures generally released by Ontario, there were 894 hospitalizations in Ontario and 332 COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care.

A panel of science directors advising the states said Thursday that a strict state closure similar to that imposed when the pandemic struck was needed to curb the astonishing spread of variants in Ontario. Told. Currently, even the toughest levels of the state’s pandemic framework are not sufficient to reduce the increase in infections from more contagious variants, Dr. Peter Juni of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table reports in Canada. I told the institution.

“We need stronger and more stringent public health measures to contain new variants enough to avoid the tremendous challenges of the healthcare system.”

In Prairie Manitoba 111 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death were reported on Thursday.

To SaskatchewanMeanwhile, health officials reported 168 new cases and 2 additional deaths. In the Regina region, which faces tightening of regulations in the face of an increase in atypical cases, health officials said 84% of reported cases were atypical of concern.

The state’s chief health officer, Dr. Sakib Shahab, said Thursday that Regina is not the only part of the state that is seeing an increase in atypical cases.

“This just emphasizes that while we are currently taking important steps in Regina, we all in Saskatchewan should continue to observe everything we have done.” He said. He urged people to be “very cautious” and to protect older, higher-risk people.

Alberta On Thursday, 764 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths were reported. There are 294 hospitalizations in the state, and 55 COVID-19 patients are reported to be receiving intensive care.

To British Columbia, Health officials reported 800 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths on Thursday. In a statement, the state stated that 306 people were hospitalized for active COVID-19 cases in the state, 79 of whom were in the intensive care unit.

Health officials throughout the north Yukon We reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This includes the first known cases of the variant of concern.In a statement, health officials said One of the casesNon-residents who traveled to the territory earlier this month are not considered a local incident.

“This reminds us that Euconer must remain vigilant. COVID-19 is always lurking around the corner,” said Dr. Brendan Hanley, Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a statement. I did.

There were no new cases reported in Nunavut Territory Or Northwest Territories.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, the last update date is 7:35 EST.

What’s happening all over the world

Demonstrators will meet at a rally blaming New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for handling nursing homes during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday in New York. Cuomo is fighting controversy in many ways during his third term as Governor of New York. (John Minchiro / Associated Press)

As of early Friday morning, more than 125.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which runs a coronavirus case tracking tool. The death toll in the world has exceeded 2.7 million.

In Asia Pacific region, Australia is considering converting COVID-19 vaccination from its vaccination program to Papua New Guinea. In Papua New Guinea, government sources say the coronavirus can cause humanitarian disasters.

South Korea has announced that it will extend the coronavirus distance expansion rules for two weeks, including a curfew outdoors and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.

To EuropeThe French president is facing a surge in infections that his country is currently burdening hospitals, killing more than 1,000 people each week from the virus, but the third virus earlier this year. I’m sorry for refusing to impose the blockade.

The Emmanuel Macron administration emphasizes the importance of bringing children to school and businesses during the second year of the pandemic.

“It was correct not to implement the blockade in France at the end of January, as there was no explosion of incidents predicted by all models,” he said late Thursday night. “There is no meaculpa from me. I have no regrets and I do not admit failure.”

Healthcare workers are working in the intensive care unit where people suffering from COVID-19 are treated on Thursday at Cambrai Hospital in France. (Pascal Rossignol / Reuters)

For months, France has defended the “third way” between confinement and freedom, including curfew and the closure of all restaurants, tourist destinations, gyms, large shopping malls and other businesses.

Many doctors and scientists have urged the French government for weeks to impose stronger restrictions, especially for the more contagious and more dangerous viral variants first identified in the United Kingdom.

“There is no zero virus situation, which applies to all European countries. We sometimes saw the virus come back, not on the islands, even on the islands that protected them.” Said Macron. “But with the curfew and the measures we had, we thought we could deal with it.”

France has the fourth highest number of virus infections in the world, with the highest death toll at 93,378. With the new surge in critically ill virus patients, intensive care units have reached or exceeded capacity again in Paris and several other areas.

Norway has postponed the decision to resume the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, broadcaster TV2 reported.

In Middle EastThe private sector of Lebanon is intervening to speed up its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus by importing at least one million Russian Sputnik vaccines. The move aims to reopen operations around small countries that have been hit by an unprecedented economic crisis.

The first batch of 50,000 doses arrived early Friday, making Lebanon one of the few countries to be boosted by a private sector initiative to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine. Lebanon, a small country of 6 million people, including about 1 million Syrian refugees, launched a vaccination campaign in mid-February after signing about 2 million vaccination contracts with Pfizer.

In North and South AmericaColombia has approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, said INVIMA’s director of the Food and Drug Administration.

On Thursday, teachers will vaccinate teachers with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on the day of vaccination in the school’s education department in downtown Caracas. (Ariana Cubillos / Associated Press)

Argentina has decided to suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico from Saturday to prevent coronavirus variants from invading the country.

To Africa, The first 723,000 of the up to 7 million vaccines donated by MTN Group to African countries have arrived in nine countries, according to the African Union’s disease control body.

-The Associated Press and Reuters last updated at 7:42 am EST