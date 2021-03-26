Q & A: Economic impact of COVID-19 on women living with HIV

A district-level workshop organized by the Yerala Projects Society, the recipient of the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant. Photo: YPS

on the other hand COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears According to Shreepal Saptasagar, director of the Yerala Projects Society, people living with HIV / AIDS, who disrupt the lives of many, face additional burdens due to the stigma and discrimination they often encounter, making it difficult to find a job. There is a possibility of becoming. We support the health and well-being of rural people in India and the winners of the 2019 Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant.

according to “HIV Estimates for India 2019According to reports, India has 2.35 million people living with HIV, with Maharashtra accounting for the largest number. Prevalence may be considered low on an international scale, but India’s total population means that it has the third highest number of people living with HIV.

Women in India, in particular, are imbalanced by the effects of stigma and discrimination, making it extremely difficult to get an education and find sustainable income, Sapta Saga said.

“Effect [male] Domination and discrimination [against] Women are even worse for women who are already marginalized because of their economy, HIV status, and the communities they belong to. “ –Shreepal Saptasagar, Director of Yerala Projects Society

“While implementing various HIV / AIDS programs [Maharashtra] District, we [have come] Many women and girls, especially those who are infected, infected, affected, and isolated from their families, are infected with HIV / AIDS, “he said.

COVID-19 further limits the chances of finding a job. As of March, India’s unemployment rate Almost 7%..

Saptasagar talks to Devex and how YPS works to help women infected and affected by HIV through a microcredit support group (through an unlimited grant project under the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant). He explained how he was and how he guaranteed that this work would continue during the pandemic.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us about the efforts the Yerala Projects Society is doing to help people living with HIV / AIDS overcome the stigma they may face when trying to make a living.

The motivation behind our project is to organize HIV-positive women and girls with like-minded HIV-negative women through a common platform called the “Mixed Women Microcredit Support Group.” These groups provide training on a variety of skills and abilities to help women overcome socio-economic challenges.

These groups are a safe forum for women and girls to discuss sensitive issues such as sexual health, STI, HIV / AIDS, condoms, narcotics and death. They help reduce the fears, misunderstandings, stigma, and discrimination associated with HIV / AIDS in the community.

The members of the group are trained in many skills and are given knowledge of Indian lifestyle, access to medical services, monthly savings, accounting, establishment of micro-enterprise and more. Nutrition, HIV / AIDS counseling, and health strategies complement this.

These groups then connect women with government institutions and financial institutions for financial support and subsidies so that they can expand their micro-enterprise and businesses and sustain their livelihoods.

Since its founding in 1976, YPS has been committed to sustainable community development with its beneficiaries. … Under the Rainbow Grant project, YPS connected to a district and state-level community network connecting more than 3,600 people living with HIV through a mixed women’s microcredit support group in 2020-21.

How has the project ever helped Indian women?

Men dominate social and family life in India. This has been the case in the past and is still practiced in the majority of homes. This idea is changing with urbanization and education, but there is still a long way to go for permanent change.Effect of [male] Domination and discrimination [against] Women are even worse for women who are already marginalized because of their economy, HIV status, and the communities they belong to.

This project has helped strengthen and empower women and girls infected and affected by HIV and / or AIDS through skill development, access to financial and medical services, and the provision of social cohesion. I will.The project … supports Indian women below [ways]:

One is to educate members and communities on HIV / AIDS and related issues to reduce misunderstandings and taboos. [and] This will reduce stigma and discrimination regarding HIV. The second helps build the psychosocial abilities of HIV / AIDS-infected women and girls and their families, leading to a better life. Third, it creates opportunities for women, girls, and their families to set up micro-enterprise and earn additional income to support them. Fourth, create opportunities to establish community ties so that women and girls have easy access to health and HIV-related services. Fifth, it helps to strengthen the socio-economic situation of the target population by using various schemes and subsidies in collaboration with public and private sector financial institutions. Six non-HIV women in a mixed group play an important role in improving the morale and social status of HIV women and becoming a bridge to the community.

How did you have to adapt to avoid endangering your work with people living with HIV during a pandemic?

We have played an important role in providing antiretroviral therapy to those who cannot collect it on their own. We have also established online consultation and support services to support PLHIV. [people living with HIV] To address their psychosocial and economic problems. We are confident that these groups will emerge as a unique platform for providing psychosocial, economic and healthy services in the long run.

At YPS, we are evolving innovative practices by creating and adopting new opportunities to live with HIV / AIDS and continue to work with people affected by HIV / AIDS.Our project has proven to be one-way [of] Address HIV stigma and discrimination and help eradicate HIV / AIDS in India. However, these groups are in an emerging stage and require 1-2 years of extended support.

And what lessons have you learned about continuing your HIV program over the past year?

Working from home has become a new common sense. I learned a lot of lessons from COVID-19. … Restrictions on movement meant transferring responsibility and decision-making to local partners.

We have also created more flexible collaborative leadership and management, as well as long-term planning. First, this includes better communication with funders about current requirements and medium- to long-term implications. Then use social media to build and enhance stories about the positive impact of nonprofits in society. Third, we work with funding sources and partners to diversify funding sources and seek long-term support. We will also update our strategy and operational priorities in line with the technologies that enable remote work.

What does it take to build and end HIV better as we get out of the COVID-19 pandemic and YPS continues to work with people affected by HIV / AIDS?

Socio-economic strategies are more likely to achieve the goal of attracting community response, as HIV / AIDS is no longer an “infected or affected” issue. [that] Everyone is worried. This is the main focus of this intervention and can be achieved through mixed women’s microcredit support groups.

Sustainable HIV / AIDS care and support programs typically require two main support categories, formal and informal.Formal social support [is] Provided by healthcare and social welfare facilities. Informal social support begins with family, friends, and other community organizations.

YPS is the winner of the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant.Click to read more about that job and the jobs of other grantees Here..