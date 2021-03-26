End inequality. End AIDS.Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026-World

The UNAIDS Board is adopting a new global AIDS strategy that paves the way for ending AIDS by 2030

The new Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026, “Ending Inequality”, “Ending AIDS” is a bold approach that uses inequality lenses to fill the gap and impede progress in ending AIDS.

Geneva, March 25, 2021 — The UNAIDS Program Coordinating Committee (PCB) is new by consensus Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026 This strategy was adopted by the PCB during a special session chaired by the Minister of Health of Namibia on March 24 and 25, 2021.

Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026, End of Inequality, End of AIDS *, * Use inequality lenses to fill the gap, prevent progress to end AIDS, and drive new energy and commitment 2025 Set bold new goals and policies to reach by the year End AIDS. The UNAIDS Secretariat and its 11 co-sponsors worked to develop a new strategy that received input from more than 10,000 stakeholders from 160 countries.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first case of AIDS being reported and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of UNAIDS. We are at a crucial moment in our historic efforts to end AIDS,” said UNAIDS. Winnie Byanima, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said. “Like previous HIV, COVID-19 showed that inequality dies. COVID-19 has expanded existing inequality that hinders progress towards the eradication of AIDS. That’s why our new We are proud that our strategy is centered around our commitment to inequality. We must catch this. Equality of health for all to overcome COVID-19 and end AIDS. The moment to secure. “

This strategy is people-centric, uniting all countries, communities and partners beyond HIV control, and prioritizing actions to live with HIV and transform the health and outcomes of people living with HIV. The purpose is to take. The three strategic priorities are: (1) Maximize fair and equal access to comprehensive, people-centric HIV services. (2) Break down legal and social barriers to achieving HIV outcomes. (3) Fully resource and maintain HIV responses and integrate them into systems for health, social protection and humanitarian settings.

“The World Health Organization is pleased to support the Global AIDS Strategy over the next five years with an ambitious vision to end gender inequality and realize human rights, including the right to health. A country that transforms equal gender norms and ends stigma and discrimination. ” Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, director of the World Health Organization and chairman of the UNAIDS Co-sponsored Organizing Committee, said. “For this strategy to be fully realized, WHO will continue to help all countries strengthen their health care systems, especially primary health care, on their way to universal health.”

If strategic goals and commitments are met, the number of new HIV winners will drop from 1.7 million in 2019 to less than 370,000 by 2025, and the number of people dying from AIDS-related illnesses will drop. It will decrease from 690,000. From 2019 to 2025, there will be less than 250,000 people. The goal of eliminating new HIV infections in children is to reduce the number of new HIV infections from 150,000 in 2019 to less than 22,000 in 2025.

“I commend our joint efforts to combat AIDS globally. At this crucial point in our efforts to end AIDS as a global health threat by 2030, I will reach all countries globally. We call for support for this strategy to get AIDS response back on track. ” Karumbi Shangula, Minister of Health of Namibia and Chair of the PCB.

HIV prevention in an important and priority population receives the focus of unprecedented urgency and strategy, especially for adolescent girls and young women, sex workers and drug-injecting people in sub-Saharan Africa. We urge countries to maximize the potential of HIV prevention tools. , Gay men and other men having sex with men, transgender people, prison people.

“The Global Network of People Living with HIV (GNP +) fully supports the Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026. The life-saving framework of the strategy to end inequality ends the AIDS epidemic. , The basis for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, “says Alexandra Volgina. , Program Manager, GNP +.

This strategy is based on human rights, gender equality and dignity, without prejudice or discrimination against all people living with HIV and infected with HIV, with extensive analysis of HIV data and with countries, communities and partners. It is the result of a comprehensive consultation process. ..

To reach the goals and goals of the new strategy, annual HIV investment in low- and middle-income countries will need to reach a peak of US $ 29 billion by 2025. The total resource-rich countries required for low and middle incomes are approximately US $ 13.7 billion. Donor funding is primarily needed in low- and middle-income countries, but in high- and middle-income countries, which account for 53% of the investment required, domestic funding is the main source of funding.

For more information: End inequality. End AIDS. UNAIDS Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026