Health officials say it’s “premature” to blame the COVID-19 vaccine for the death of a woman in Kansas

A 68-year-old woman from Kansas Coronavirus vaccine I was treated, but later died.While Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)) He said it was “premature to assign a specific cause of death” before the investigation was completed. Obituary of Genie Marie Evans She said she died “in response to the COVID vaccine.” According to a statement provided to Fox News, KDHE was informed that a 68-year-old Acheson County resident had died and that the individual had been vaccinated in Jefferson County. “Thanks to the CDC guidelines,” local health officials said in a statement. “During the waiting period after vaccination, individuals began to experience anaphylaxis and treatment was provided,” the statement said. “The resident was taken to a local hospital and later died. The death is fully investigated according to standard protocols. It is too early to identify the specific cause of death until the investigation is complete.” Evans’ obituary stated that she died at Stormont Bale Hospital in Topeka. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women, study results Cases of anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination are rarely reported to the CDC. Such, The agency issued guidance To monitor after vaccination of such events. At each vaccination site, at least 3 doses of epinephrine can be given at any given time, and people with a history of any severity of immediate allergic reaction to another vaccine or injection therapy, or a history of anaphylaxis for any reason. Recommended for some people. You need to monitor for 30 minutes instead of the traditional 15 minutes. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening and requires immediate attention. Symptoms may include throat closure, tightness, wrinkles, coughing, difficulty swallowing, and dyspnea such as stuffy nose. It may also manifest as gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting diarrhea, abdominal pain, and cramps. Others may experience cardiovascular problems such as dizziness, fainting, tachycardia, hypotension, or a weak pulse, or a person may develop with hives, widespread redness, itching, or swelling. not. Rutgers Requesting COVID-19 Vaccine for Individual Students “If you suspect anaphylaxis, administer epinephrine as soon as possible, contact emergency care services, and move the patient to a higher level of care,” the CDC advises. It was not clear if Evans had a history of anaphylaxis or was instructed to wait 15 or 30 minutes after vaccination for monitoring. According to a KDHE statement, local health officials reported deaths via the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus Evans’ obituary stated that her death was unexpected, “she said she was active in the Effingham City Council. She survived with three sons, two daughters, fifteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

