India has discovered a “double mutant” COVID variant. How worried should Americans be?

A “double mutation” virus was reported after the Indian Ministry of Health announced that two mutations were found in COVID samples.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two mutations (E484Q and L452R) can cause vaccine infection and increased resistance, found in about 15 to 20 percent of the Maharashtra sample.

The findings were reported by the INSACOG Institute Group in India, which maps the genetic code of virus samples from across the country.

However, according to information uploaded to GISAID on Thursday, many viruses found in India with the L453R and E484Q mutations actually have six mutations instead of a total of two. GISAID is an international effort to share viral sequence data. The type of virus is called hCoV-19 / India / MH-NEERI-NGP-39017 / 2021.

Multiple virus samples are displayed mutation According to Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at the Center for Health Sciences, Louisiana State University, Shreveport, this is not uncommon, and the two mutations are actually not very common.

Kamil said Newsweek: “The term” double mutant “is particularly inaccurate and is highly requested. A quick look at the GISAID data shows that these mutants always or most often have more than one spike mutation. “

He added on Twitter:

According to the data, in addition to E484Q and L452R, the spike mutations found in the sample include P681R, E154K, and D614G.

According to Kamil, the mutation in E484Q E484K mutation Found in British and South African variants. It is known that it makes the virus resistant to the body’s immune response, makes it better for people to reinfect, and can disrupt the effectiveness of the vaccine.

He said Newsweek: “L452 has not been studied in vitro as much as E484K / E484Q. It may have a slight effect on transmission rate.

“I can’t comment on whether this is of particular concern. Some scientists may say so, but I’m convinced that” mutations “are common at this point and are at risk for special illnesses. Although not, I agree that the E484Q mutation provides a mechanism by which it can penetrate herd immunity and that the P681R mutation can increase infectivity, but it should be tested.

“So far, GISAID is not very high in these viruses, only 63 have P681R + E484Q + L452R, but the strain is very new, from a sample on the collection date of February 26th. First seen in Singapore. I’m sure the UK, Germany, Canada, India, Australia, New Zealand … all in one line. “

Vineet Menachery, a virologist at the University of Texas School of Medicine, said: “Without functional data, it is difficult to comment on new variants. E484Q mutations disrupt potential antibody binding sites and are of potential concern, as are E484K. Some monoclonal antibodies have this. Targeting the site, I know that these treatments are ineffective against E484K. I expect the same with E484Q.

“The L452R mutation is [the] Association of California mutants with predictions of antibody escape mutants. It is also in the receptor binding domain, but it is not clear if it helps binding. Obviously, the combination of both raises concerns, but it is difficult to make a decision based solely on the data from the sequence. “

Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist and postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University in Canada, said:

“Don’t panic, but you definitely need to study these mutations and their combinations.”