Wisconsin Officials Concerned About Spikes in COVID-19 Incident – ​​NBC Chicago

More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, but state health officials will lead to new warnings on Thursday regarding the discontinuation of travel and other precautions during the spring break season. , Expressed concern about the new surge in positive cases. ..

Average for the last 7 days Number of new COVID-19 cases In Wisconsin, there were 439 people, with a positive test rate of 2.5%, up from 2% two weeks ago. From 55 cases last week, 69 cases of the more contagious B117 mutant first identified in the United Kingdom were detected.

Recently, the infection rate has skyrocketed. Michigan next door Minnesota and public health experts warn at every opportunity that mitigating social distances and other measures could easily lead to another surge.

“In a sense, Wisconsin was in such a terrible state that I felt relieved. It just doesn’t seem to be that bad for us,” said the Deputy Secretary of Health. Julie Willems van Dyck said. During a press conference on Thursday.

According to Willems van Dyck, the number of cases per week exceeded 6,000 during the peak of the pandemic in mid-November, but the new positive level of about 450 this week is still very high.

“We have never been in low-level illness activity,” she said.

Willems van Dyck warned against traveling and other dangerous activities as the state is vaccinated. She said Wisconsin will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine about 35,000 times next week. We support vaccination efforts.

“We are The tip of things is much better, “She said.

Over 2 million people If you have certain underlying illnesses, such as overweight or high blood pressure, you will be vaccinated this week. The general public will qualify on May 1st. About half of the other states plan to open their qualifications to everyone before that.

Wisconsin said it needed to receive more vaccines before moving its date earlier.

“We will continue to evaluate this and see where we are. Once we are confident in the vaccine supply and vaccine pace we are receiving, we will make a decision and make it. I will announce it, “she said.

As of Thursday Over 27% of Wisconsin Residents According to the State Department of Health, people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 16% have been fully vaccinated. Almost 74% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one dose.

Wisconsin’s fourth community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic will open in Wausau on April 6. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The Northcentral Technical College clinic will participate in the previously opened community clinics in Janesville, La Crosse, and Racine.

“These vaccination clinics continue to serve Wisconsin by offering more options for people to be vaccinated. Doing so is a step back in the Wisconsin lifestyle. I’m getting closer. “

According to the Evers administration, the Warsaw Clinic will administer at least 400 doses of vaccine per day, allowing 1,000 doses per day. The first appointment goes to someone on the Marathon County Health Department’s priority patient waiting list.

As of Saturday, the Janesville Clinic had 5,703 vaccinations and the Lacrosse Clinic had 2,021 vaccinations, the Governor’s Office said. The Racine Clinic just opened on Tuesday.