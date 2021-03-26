LA County outnumbers 23,000 COVID deaths, but hospitalizations are declining again

Share this article:

Los Angeles County has surpassed the severe milestone of 23,000 COVID-19 deaths as the virus maintained its title as the county’s leading cause of death, but virus-related hospitalizations continued to decline.

Meanwhile, health officials were optimistic about Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Thursday that vaccine eligibility would expand to ages 50 and up on April 1, followed by everyone over 16s two weeks later.

“By expanding vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks, the more doses the county receives, the more people will be more likely to be vaccinated,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. I am. “In these times of supply shortages, our priority is to ensure that residents and workers in the affected communities are each vaccinated. As eligibility grows. , Double efforts to increase vaccine accessibility and availability in high-risk, low-vaccination communities. “

Newsam said his eligibility has expanded in response to the expected surge in vaccine supply in the state next month. Los Angeles County receives an average of about 300,000 doses per week, despite its ability to administer more than twice that amount per week.

The county has already begun discussions with various vaccination providers to expand capacity in the light of future increases in supply.

Meanwhile, health officials have continued to preach adherence to infection control measures such as face cover and physical distance until the majority of the population is vaccinated.

On Thursday, the county reported an additional 66 deaths from COVID-19, and Long Beach health officials added two more, increasing the county-wide total from the pandemic to 23,022.

The county reported an additional 608 cases, with Long Beach adding 56 and Pasadena 13 cases, for a cumulative total of 1,216,319 cases.

According to state statistics, as of Thursday, 692 people were admitted to the county for COVID, down from 729 on Wednesday. The number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 169 on Wednesday to 183 on Thursday.

Feller warned on Wednesday that the more infectious COVID-19 mutant was more prevalent in the county. In particular, one from California and another that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The spread of these subspecies, which is more easily passed from person to person, is about the possibility of reversing the declining trend of infection as the county is ready to move further in the state’s economic resumption blueprint. Caused concern.

However, except for the new surge in COVID cases, the county will limit the blueprint for a safer economy in the state by the first week of April, perhaps the day after Easter Sunday. It will be in a few orange layers. Once that happens, it’s up to the county to decide whether to fully comply with the state’s Orange Layer guidelines for businesses that are allowed to open or expand capacity.



Moving to the orange layer, the county could lift all capacity limits for retail and personal care businesses and raise capacity limits for cinemas, churches, museums, zoos, aquariums and restaurants from 25% to 50%. I can do it. You can increase the capacity of your fitness center from 10% to 25%. The orange layer also allows the bar to resume outdoors, and the cardroom and family entertainment center may be cleared to resume indoor operations.

However, counties are allowed to set stricter restrictions or change guidelines than the state allows. For example, Los Angeles County bans restaurants and breweries from turning on television to prevent a crowd of sports fans. This is a rule that only enforces in Los Angeles County.

Health officials will work with county supervisors and business unit representatives affected by the transition to the Oranges to “assess what makes sense for LA County,” Feller said. It was.

“We promise to move forward with everyone,” she said. “And we are excited about this opportunity to continue our recovery journey, and we know that this has great implications for everyone, but in a way that does not compromise safety. You have to do that. “

Especially in the orange layer, the bar may be reopened with outdoor service only. “What changes could actually make it as secure as possible,” Feller said, as the county sought ways to reopen such businesses.

Last weekend, non-liquor breweries and wineries were cleaned up to resume alcohol service, but time was limited and required customer advance reservations and a 90-minute time limit. The list of restrictions can easily be applied to breweries and wineries, Feller said, but “it probably doesn’t make much sense given how people generally enjoy being in a bar.” It was.

“Once again, it’s always a concern because these are places where people can’t wear masks and can’t keep distance for long periods of time,” she said. “… So we have to look closely at it.”

