Frequent seasonal coronavirus reinfection suggests the possibility of endemic COVID-19

Seasonal coronavirus reinfections are frequent, according to new studies suggesting that the coronavirus behind the current pandemic can also cause reinfections. Research by researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and collaborators at the National Institute of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Journal of Infectious Diseases.. “A hint that SARS-COV-2 may be re-infected in the future, perhaps because enough time has passed for the immune system to weaken, or because the virus has changed enough to escape the immune system. There is, “says the lead author. Joshua Petrie, Associate Professor of Research, Faculty of Epidemiology, UM. “The frequency of reinfection with various seasonal coronaviruses suggests that SARS-COV-2 is not completely eliminated.” Petrie et al. Used data from the Home Influenza Vaccine Rating (HIVE) from 2010 to 2018. This included 3,418 people. Researchers have identified 1,004 seasonal coronavirus infections. Of these, 30% were re-infected and 5% were co-infected with multiple types of coronavirus at the same time. Of the reinfections, 27% occurred within a year of the initial infection. This is a relatively short period considering the seasonality. Researchers also examined binding antibodies (antibodies that attach to the coronavirus) to see if they provide protection against reinfection. “In our study, participants had high levels of anti-spiked protein-binding antibodies against seasonal coronavirus, but these antibodies did not correlate with protection from infection,” Petrie said. Told. “This suggests that tests that measure the functional capacity of the antibody, rather than just binding, may be more important for SARS-CoV-2.” Researchers have studied previous influenza pandemiology to understand and prepare for potential outbreaks, but the current pandemic was first documented to be caused by the coronavirus, the UM public said. FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Board, a professor of epidemiology in the Faculty of Health and overseeing the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers have examined existing data on four seasonal coronaviruses that commonly cause mild illness. Coronavirus It may work in the future. “While these coronaviruses do not apply to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, these infections have been present in our population for years and what can be expected from COVID. It may provide clues as to whether it is 19 in the future, “said Monteau, an internationally renowned expert on outbreak response and pandemic planning, including modes of infection. Participants in the HIVE cohort were recruited from families with children in southeastern Michigan. Participants who report acute respiratory symptoms will participate in the illness visit. In the meantime, research staff will collect samples that will be tested for respiratory viruses. Since 2011, participants have been invited to provide blood samples for serological studies each fall before the respiratory virus season and in the spring or summer after each respiratory virus season. During the pandemic, HIVE was extended to assess the incidence of COVID-19 and infection at home. Especially among people with mild illness who may not seek medical care. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Joshua G Petrie et al. Outbreaks of Coronavirus in the HIVE Cohort of Homes in Michigan: Seasonal and SARS Coronavirus Reinfection Frequency and Serological Responses, Infectious disease journal (2021). DOI: 10.1093 / infdis / jiab161

