If detected early, colorectal cancer is “defeated and treatable”

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – Ascension by Dr. David Bryant of Christie says he will undergo colonoscopy despite being a cancer doctor and regularly treating patients with colorectal cancer. I admit that it was postponed.

Brian is a medical director and radiation oncologist at Ascension through Christie’s Cyberknife Center. The 51-year-old woman is healthy, but her tendency for colorectal cancer is becoming younger, so fellow staff urged him to be examined.

“The guideline was to be screened for colon cancer at age 50, but by the time I was 50, I knew that 12% of cases of colorectal cancer had been previously diagnosed, so 45. It was raised by the age of 50, “said Bryant.

Eventually, Bryant says the death of actor Chadwick Boseman turned him on.

Boseman starred as T’Challa in the movie “Black Panther” and other Avengers movies. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but his condition remained largely private while he continued to act. He died in August 2020 at the age of 43.

“It made me say,” Well, I really need to have a colonoscopy, and I need to be an advocate for colon cancer screening, “Bryant said.

Most colon and rectal cancers are treatable if detected early. There are six ways to screen for colon cancer, but Bryant calls colon endoscopy the “gold standard.” Patients drink water to cleanse the colon. They are anesthetized prior to surgery, during which doctors can screen the entire colon to screen for cancer and precancerous polyps.

Other forms of screening include CT scans and stool-based tests.

Lisa Schmidt, a nurse navigator in oncology, has long urged Bryants to undergo a colonoscopy. For her, it’s personal.

“When I was 50, I was screened and found two polyps that were precancerous polyps. My brother-in-law was my age and he had never been screened. Basic Access to the care situation, “Schmidt explained.

Schmidt was able to undergo surgery to remove the polyp, but his brother-in-law was found to have stage 3 colorectal cancer and needed chemotherapy. He is still alive today.

“I completely prevented the cancer by removing these polyps. If I hadn’t had a colonoscopy, I could have easily fallen into the same situation,” Schmidt said.

Her own experience within her family drives her on her mission to detect as many cancers as possible through free screening kits. Anyone can get it.

Grants from Get Your Rear in Gear and Colon Cancer Coalition allow people to check their stool blood. The kit includes a wooden stick and envelope to scrape a stool sample out of your home comfort and send it back. All you have to pay is a stamp.

Grants are also paid to those who are not insured or who need insurance out-of-pocket or deduction assistance as needed to remove the barriers to taking the test.

If the test is positive, expect a call from Schmidt to plan your next step.

“This is the only cancer that can be prevented by removing these polyps and being tested, so that is our goal and to prevent the cancer,” Schmidt said.

For information on getting the kit, call 316-268-5890 or refer to the leaflet posted in the Dillons store.

Watch this story on KSN News at 5pm on Monday, March 29th.