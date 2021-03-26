A 10-year search reveals the genes responsible for lacunar seizures, the leading cause of vascular dementia-ScienceDaily

Funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Lancet Neurology..

Researchers have discovered changes in the DNA of people with a lacunar attack, a type of stroke caused by the weakening of small blood vessels deep inside the brain, into 12 genetic regions. Over time, vascular damage and subsequent interruptions in blood flow can lead to long-term disability, making thinking, memory, walking, and ultimately dementia difficult.

There are few proven drugs to prevent or treat lacunar attacks. The width of the affected blood vessels is less than a millimeter, and lacunar seizures can occur unknowingly. It’s not normal for them to realize something is wrong until someone experiences these strokes many times and begins to see signs of dementia.

To date, there is only one genetic defect associated with lacunar seizures. However, after more than a decade of research, Professor Hugh Markus of the University of Cambridge and his team have worked with researchers around the world to make their genetic progress a long-awaited cure for lacunar attacks and vascular dementia. I believe it holds the key to finding.

The researchers scanned and compared the genetic code of 7,338 patients who had a lacunar attack and 254,798 who did not. Participants were recruited from Europe, the United States, South America and Australia after attending a hospital and undergoing an MRI or CT brain scan.

They found that many of the 12 genetic regions associated with lacunar seizures are involved in the maintenance of neurovascular units, which are the parts of the brain that separate blood vessels from the brain and ensure that nerves function normally. discovered. These genetic changes are thought to mean that small blood vessels “leak”, toxic substances invade the brain, and the messages that travel around the brain are slowed down or never reach.

The team is currently planning to test whether new treatments can correct these abnormalities in laboratory brain cells. They hope to begin human clinical trials within the next 10 years.

The study also highlighted that hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and smoking history are causally linked to an increased risk of lacunar attacks and identified that we can address them immediately.

Professor Hugh Markus, a research leader and neurologist at the University of Cambridge, funded by BHF, said:

“These small, often quiet lacunar attacks have been under radar for a long time, so we couldn’t treat patients the way we wanted. Small but their consequences for patients. Can be enormous. It is one-quarter of all strokes and is the type of stroke that is most likely to lead to vascular dementia.

“We are now planning to use this new genetic blueprint as a starting point to develop highly needed treatments that will help prevent the development of lacunar attacks and stop dementia. “

Dr. Mathieu Rayler, the first author of a study at Queen Mary University of London, said:

“Genetics is one of the few ways we can discover entirely new insights into the causes of diseases such as lacunar attacks. Only a better understanding of the causes of the disease will enable us to develop better treatments. “

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, a medical director and cardiologist at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“This is the most extensive genetic search to date and truly understands the cause of lacunar attacks. These findings were a huge leap and are now the genetics behind the causes of deep small blood vessels. And a deeper understanding of biology. The sick brain.

“Lacuna attacks affect about 35,000 people each year in the UK. This study provides real hope that this catastrophic type of stroke can be prevented and treated much better in the future.”

BHF is funding a £ 24m study to better understand, prevent, diagnose and treat stroke and vascular dementia.